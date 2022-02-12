Midlands Humane Society: Pets show us love in so many ways

Elizabeth Barrett Browning is known for her poem with the famous lines, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” Reading this always gets me thinking of all the things in life that are meaningful in our relationships with other people. Let’s face it, we all could use some extra ‘feel-good’ vibes this time of year. It’s cold, still a bit dreary weather-wise and, heck…who doesn’t love to hear about some positivity!

February means Valentine’s Day and that means doing something nice for those you care about. While you don’t question the love you have for your companion animal, you may wonder, at times, if your pet loves you back. Sarah Thornton recently wrote for Best Friends Animal Society about this very topic. In her article, she gives nine sure-fire ways to read into your pet’s behavioral cues and ways to tell how they feel about you:

1. Snuggle time. This might be the most obvious way pets tell you they love you. They want to share your space and get as close as possible because they feel comfortable and safe with you, and it feels good to lean into your warmth and ear-scratches.

2. Purrs (and meows) of affirmation. When your cat is snuggled contentedly on your lap, you already know what to expect next ― that deep, rumbling sound of his purr. When he’s relaxing with you and turns on that little motor, it’s a good sign he’s happy, content, feeling the love and wants to share those feelings with you.

3. Contagious yawning. The power of yawns is so strong that even just reading the word can make some people yawn. Did you know your dog can catch your yawn, too? According to a study at the University of Tokyo, he’s much more likely to yawn in response to you (who he’s bonded with) than to a stranger. He’s tuned in and ready to show some sleepy solidarity.

4. Eye contact. They say eyes are the windows to the soul and a simple gaze can communicate all sorts of things between people, and when it comes to our furry family members, eye contact is just as meaningful. It’s a way to get our attention, and relaxed eye contact can be a sign of trust.

Dogs use eye contact to share their affection with their people. Your mutual eye contact is giving you both a nice dose of oxytocin ― the “love hormone.” When it comes to our feline friends, a loving gaze comes complete with “kitty kisses” in the form of slow blinking. By focusing on you and softly closing her eyes, your cat is saying she trusts you and can let her guard down around you.

5. Grooming. Speaking of kisses, what could be better than one from your cat or dog? Slobber and sandpaper tongues aside, a pet smooch is about as cute as it comes. For both dogs and cats, grooming is an important part of bonding. Mothers groom their kittens and puppies, and close friends clean each other’s fur.

It’s a show of trust that mixes their scents all together in a way that says, “We belong to each other.” And when your pet licks and grooms you, he’s calling you family and saying he loves you.

6. Calm goodbyes and excited hellos. If you’re heading out the door and your dog barely gives you a look as you’re leaving, don’t feel bad. It’s a good thing that he’s not upset about it or having separation anxiety. It means he trusts that you’ll be back and has confidence in your home and in your relationship together.

Then when you get home and he’s ready to greet you at the door in full-body wiggles ― well, you already know that means he loves you.

7. Making biscuits. Who doesn’t love a good massage? When cats settle in and start making biscuits ― flexing their front paws back and forth ― they’re showing comfort. It’s a natural, soothing motion for cats that starts from the time they’re kittens (when it helps them nurse from their mom), and it never goes away. So, when you’re petting your cat or he’s snuggled up against you and starts kneading, that’s his way of saying he’s enjoying himself and feels just as safe and happy as when he was a kitten.

8. Following you. Pets who love you and feel safe with you want to be near you. Even when they’re too shy for snuggles, you might notice your dog or cat following you from room to room, making sure you’re somewhere nearby where they can see.

9. Giving gifts. They don’t have the thumbs or funds to wrap them up nicely, but some pets, just like people, enjoy bringing gifts to their loved ones ― even if it’s not necessarily something we asked for. Your dog might bring you her favorite toy for a game of fetch, or just to say, “Here, I love this so I thought you might, too.”

Some dogs, when they can tell you’re feeling down, might start bringing you present after present to cheer you up. And by the third or fourth random object, it’s hard not to crack a smile. Your cat might also leave a hard-won gift for you in a place she’s sure you’ll find it. She’ll bring a toy that she’s just chased all over the house and drop it next to you with a proud look on her face, sharing the victory with you and searching for your approval.

Sometimes, it’s the hair tie you’ve been looking for forever. Sometimes it’s a bottle cap. Go figure! So, hopefully you can easily count the ways your pet shows you some love this Valentine’s Day.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Omaha-Council Bluffs Housecall Veterinarian: Maggie is an 8-month-old, spayed female Mastiff Mix. Maggie is simply the cutest and loves to give hugs! She is full of wiggles when she gets excited. With some work on her basic obedience, she will be an awesome family dog.

Coach Fox is a 1.5-year-old neutered male Border Collie Mix who is ready to be your walking buddy and go on lots of adventures.

Diego is an 11-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat who arrived at the Midlands Humane Society in December. Diego’s previous owners described her as shy, quiet, and independent and has shared a home with dogs and other cats and did well.

Kaido is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who arrived with other cats. He is very sweet, but it takes him a while to warm up outside of his kennel. He is shy, but he definitely has potential to be a loving lap cat!

Midlands Humane Society is open from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.