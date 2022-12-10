Midlands Humane Society: Select dogs have reduced adoption fee in hopes of finding a home for the holiday

Let’s get real. Winter may come with some holiday cheer, but many of us still struggle with the seasonal blues that follow shorter days, freezing temperatures and a sense of urgency to tie up any loose strings from the year that always seems to fly by in the blink of an eye. What we forget in the midst of the hustle and bustle of life is that winter is the perfect time to slow down, settle in and enjoy spending extra time with loved ones, both human and animal.

While we may be struggling with the changing seasons, our pets are loving spending more time at home with us curled up on the couch while we binge watch our favorite shows or movies. If you don’t have a pet to enjoy these winter months with, or if you are looking to add another canine companion into your family, now is the perfect time to take a leap of faith and adopt a new furry friend to enjoy the cozy nights with at home.

The dog kennels at MHS are nearly full, with adoptable dogs being housed on both our adoption floor and our holding area that is typically reserved for strays, or dogs waiting to be prepped for adoption. At the time of my writing this, there are nearly 30 deserving dogs waiting to find their second chance at finding a forever home. Due to the increasing number of dogs being surrendered by their owners or coming in as strays to MHS with a slower rate of adoptions, we have selected some of our longer stay residents and have reduced their adoption fees to just $50 in hopes of finding them a home this holiday season.

The dogs who have a reduced adoption fee are Griffen, Oreo, Roxy, Luna, Nana, Goop, Darla, Magnus, Arthur, Queen, Macy and Evan. They have all been in the shelter for at least 30 days and are all over 1 year old. They may be longterm residents at MHS for different reasons including their housing requirements (for example, need to be the only spoiled pet in the home), their breed (for example, pitbulls are banned in Council Bluffs and other surrounding cities) or needing extra time and dedication from an owner with socialization and training.

Consider welcoming a rescue dog into your home and enjoy all the perks of having a new best friend who will love you unconditionally. All we ask is to remember that pets are a long-term commitment and, while they will bring much joy to you and your family for the holidays, please research the needs and requirements of your new furry friend before adopting and ensure they will be the right fit for your lifestyle.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Paddington Station:

Arthur is a 3-year-old neutered male Husky who arrived at MHS as a stray in late October. He is an aloof dude who takes some time to warm up to new people. He is needing an owner who can work with him to boost his confidence and help him gain trust. He can be nervous and a little bit head shy so his adopter will need to be patient with his training. Huskies are an active and talkative breed and Arthur would love a home with plenty of space to burn off his energy.

Macy is a 1-year-old spayed female Pit mix who arrived at MHS as a stray in November. She is an outgoing girl ready for an adventure buddy who is ready to bring her along on all the walks, runs and hikes they go on. A nice cozy spot to cuddle up in after she burns off all her energy is a bonus! She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Roxy is a 3-year-old spayed female Lab/Cattle Dog mix who thrives off attention and treats. Although, she may like her treats a little bit too much as this girl is looking for a family who can help get her back to a healthy weight. She has been selective with her doggy friends in the past, so we recommend a meet and greet with any resident dogs to ensure it is a good fit. She has successfully lived in harmony with cats, and we think she wouldn’t mind a feline companion in her new home. Older kids in the home who can respect her boundaries and work with her on her training is what she is looking for.

Oreo is a 2-year-old spayed female Border Collie/German Shepherd mix who is a ball of energy that is ready to be the life of the party. She has previously lived with kids and due to her breed, she tends to have a herding mentality and likes to try and herd her human livestock. She would benefit from continued training as she is an intelligent girl who loves to learn.

You can view all our adoptable animals online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or you can stop in to MHS Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS will be closed this month on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for staff meetings and on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.

If you aren’t in a place to adopt but still want to help MHS continue to do what we do each day to help the homeless animals in our care, please consider donating towards our annual Bark Friday campaign happening now through Dec. 31. You can easily donate online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org, send in a donation through the mail to 1020 Railroad Ave., Suite A, or stop in to say hello in person and check out the animals your donation will be helping. With any questions, please contact me at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264.