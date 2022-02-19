Midlands Humane Society: Showing the true personality of shelter pets can help find them a home

With thousands of animals coming in and out of Midlands Humane Society each year, finding ways to describe them all can be tricky. After all, a cute kitten is a cute kitten, and a sassy senior is just that. Doing our best at identifying a pet’s personality traits, age and any health concerns is something we take very seriously. With so many stray animals arriving at our door, this takes time, skill and a lot of patience. Animals can come in shut down, angry or shy — but this behavior may not be their true colors. Giving them a little time to decompress is critical in ascertaining the attitude and behavior of any animal.

So how do we come up with a variety of descriptors to talk about the animals on social media, our website or simply on posters in the building? There isn’t one, sure-fire way to determine this. Often it comes from the staff who work with the pets each day. It could be input from the amazing volunteers who walk the dogs or socialize the cats. Sometimes, it is from the owners, should the pet arrive at MHS as an owner-surrendered animal. Knowing the type of personality you are looking for can help our adoption counselors help find a good match.

We work to be transparent regarding the nitty gritty details about a pet, which we feel helps everyone in the long-term. Having an open mind as you begin your search for a new pet can be a really important step in finding “the one.” If you are absolutely certain you need to adopt a calico but find yourself drawn to the tabby mix because of the way he’s looking at you is something you should pay attention to. It’s funny how animals have a way of getting the right owner to notice them!

Informing potential adopters about the interesting quirks of a pet is important and can be quite endearing. We want the adoption to be as successful as the adopter does. We strive for a happy ending for the pet and the family for the adoption process to go as smoothly as possible. Telling potential adopters about any pet behaviors we’re aware of is important. For instance, if we know that a dog should not be around young children or cats, we hope people heed our advice. If we know that a cat may have some litter box issues, we will pass that information on to a potential adopter.

Not a single person walking around this planet is perfect, so why should we expect a pet to be? Humans can be impatient, grumpy, jealous and even lazy sometimes. Let’s give our pets a break and know that they can have good days and bad days too. Each pet has a unique personality, so try to take it all in. Enjoy the good behaviors and work on the behaviors that could use improvement. After all, you can often teach an old dog new tricks.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by PetSmart Charities: Jade is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair dilute tortoiseshell who arrived to Midlands as an owner surrender.

Her previous owner indicated that she did well with other cats and dogs in the home. She is very shy at the shelter, but based on her previous owner’s experience, we think she has potential to be a wonderful cat once she’s comfortable.

Jaxon is a 3-year-old neutered male husky/Catahoula mix. Jaxon is such a happy dude! He would benefit from some work on his basic obedience but wants to please his family.

Cooper is a 6-year-old neutered male Lab mix. Cooper is ready to go for a walk, play ball and then take a nap. This handsome boy should make a great companion and fit well into most any new family.

Charlie is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Charlie sometimes has some issues using the litter box, so we believe he would be best in a home that can give him a cozy barn life. He is very affectionate and gets along well with other cats.

If any other these pets or their friends, found at midlandshumanesociety.org sound like a good fit, we encourage you to stop by and meet them in person. We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.