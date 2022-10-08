Midlands Humane Society: Why you should spay or neuter your pets

“Help control the pet population, have your animals spayed or neutered” is a phrase you may be familiar with if you’re an avid “The Price Is Right” watcher. During Bob Barker’s 35-year run on the game show, he made sure to close every episode with those words of wisdom. Just like Bob Barker, the majority of rescues, animal shelters and veterinarians you come in contact with will preach the importance of having your animal spayed or neutered.

Why is spaying and neutering so important? Lets break it down. According to spayneuter.org, if one female cat produces a litter of 12 kittens and then each of her kittens go on to have litters of their own, it can result in over 2 million cats in just eight years of this continuous cycle. While spaying and neutering absolutely helps with overpopulation control, there are many health benefits as well. Spaying your female pets will help reduce the risk of reproductive organ cancers and eliminates the risk of pyometra, a life threatening infection in the uterus. Contrary to a popular belief, studies have shown that animals do not need to go through their first cycle or have one litter prior to being sterilized, and are typically healthier if they are spayed before this happens. Spaying or neutering also gets rid of undesirable behaviors that animals may experience during their heat cycles such as spotting, whining and trying to run the neighborhood to find another male or female (which can result in your beloved pet ending up in your local humane society as a stray.)

Spaying and neutering is vital in the animal sheltering world as it helps decrease the amount of healthy, adoptable animals euthanized due to overpopulation in the community. Every animal that Midlands Humane Society puts on the adoption floor is spayed or neutered to prevent future litters ending up back in the shelter. In September, there were 52 cats spayed, 49 cats neutered, 21 dogs spayed and 16 dogs neutered, for a grand total of 141 procedures. MHS can only spay and neuter in-house animals currently, so we encourage pet owners to contact their local veterinarian for scheduling a spay or neuter procedure. Many veterinarians are booked out due to high demand, so we recommend scheduling an appointment as early as possible.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic: Nebula is a 2-year-old female Domestic Short Hair who is a little bit of a diva. She loves sitting high on her cat tower watching the other cats in the colony. She has successfully lived in one of our colonies and we think she would like a home with other cats. Stacy is a 7-year-old female Domestic Short Hair who was left behind in her home after her owner moved away. She is very sweet, affectionate and loves to greet people at her kennel door. Stella is an 8-year-old female Domestic Short Hair who is a pretty quiet, laid back girl looking for a relaxed home without other pets as they scare her. She would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a single lap cat they can devote all their time and heart to. Beverly is a 2-year-old female Domestic Short Hair that currently lives in one of our cat colonies. While she peacefully coexists with the other cats, she can be a bit shy and spends most of her day napping in one of the cat trees. She would most likely prefer a more relaxed home without a lot of hustle and bustle.

All cats over 1 year old currently have an adoption fee of just $50. Cats under the age of 1 year have an adoption fee of $100. Visit our adoptable animals on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit the MHS website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org or call MHS at 712-396-2270 with any questions.