Midlands Humane Society: Your donation makes a big difference this Bark Friday

We are very grateful at MHS for the amount of support we receive year-round from our community. Whether by adopting, volunteering, or donating, our hearts are always warmed by those who believe in our mission of protecting and nurturing companion animals and enriching the lives of people who love them.

Adopters provide second chances to the thousands of animals that come through our doors each year, giving these pets a home to feel stable, a family to feel loved and a life that they deserve. Volunteers dedicate their time and hearts to helping ensure the animals in the building are cared for each day and provide helping hands where needed. Donors provide hope for the future and allow MHS to continue growing and providing important services to our community.

If you have donated to MHS, you may have thought to yourself, “How is my donation helping the animals?” Well, I am here to tell you! Whether you’re able to donate $5, $25 or even $500, your donation makes a big difference and positively affects each dog, cat and small critter (fluffy or scaly) that comes through our doors.

A $25 donation can cover the cost of care for an animal for two days. This includes providing nutritious food, clean blankets, supplies to clean the kennels, fresh litter for cats and the manpower from the staff to ensure the animals are happy and healthy. A $25 donation can also be applied to the vaccination, deworming and flea preventatives for one kitten. Or two slip lead leashes can be purchased to ensure our dogs are going out on their daily walks with staff and volunteers safely.

Donations of $100 covers the cost of spaying or neutering one dog. Within the past five months, approximately 600 animals have been spayed or neutered in preparation for adoption and to further prevent the overpopulation issues happening locally and even nationally. $100 can purchase three days of cat litter, which is approximately 250 pounds. On average, MHS is going through 16 bags of litter every 10 days caring for the number of cats or kittens in our facility. A donation of this size can also provide care and feeding for four orphaned newborn kittens for two days. This includes milk replacement, feeding syringes and warming disks to keep these vulnerable babies healthy and growing so they can eventually be placed for adoption and find a home of their own.

Gifts of $500 allows two dogs to have dental procedures done that includes necessary extractions. Many dogs, especially small breeds, come to MHS in need of serious dental care to ensure they can appropriately intake food and are kept comfortable as they continue to age. A donation of this amount can also purchase one patient warming blanket to be used during surgery and post-surgery, which is used to help regulate temperature while animals are recovering from their anesthesia. This ensures that animals wake up promptly and with fewer complications.

These are just a handful of examples of how your donations this Bark Friday can be put to good use. Rest assured; your generous gifts are channeled exactly where they are needed so MHS can continue to provide exceptional care to the thousands of animals we see at the shelter annually.

Please consider donating this holiday season towards our Bark Friday fundraising campaign and help us meet our goal of $50,000 by Dec. 31. You can donate easily through our website by visiting midlandshumanesociety.org and click on the “Bark Friday” post right on the main page. Or, gifts can be sent to 1020 Railroad Ave., Suite A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, and of course you can stop by during our regular business hours so we can thank you in person. For any questions on Bark Friday, contact Mariah at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Paddington Station:

Buck is a 2-year-old neutered male Lab mix who is a very happy go lucky guy and loves everyone he meets. Sometimes he gets so happy, he tries to jump up and give you hugs and kisses! Due to this, we think Buck would benefit from an owner who will prioritize his training and work on some of his manners. He is a higher energy dog who would love a big yard to burn off his zoomies.

Itty Bitty is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair who arrived at MHS in mid-September. She is a laid-back girl who loves spending her days taking naps curled up on her cozy blankets. She is a sweetheart who we think will make a great lap cat in her new home.

Bacardi is a 2.5-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who is ready to be the center of all your attention. He is very sweet with people but isn’t a fan of other pets, so he will need to be the only spoiled baby in the home. He would also do best in a home with adults only or children in their teens who can work with him on his training and who understand his boundaries.

Moe Moe is an approximately 3-year-old female Holland Lop. This gorgeous girl was surrendered to MHS because she was not getting along with the other bunny in the home. She is fairly used to being handled and loves to snuggle up under her blanket to tuck herself in for the night.

You can view our animals online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt of you can stop in Saturdays from 11 a.m/ to 5 p.m. or weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. MHS will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21 for staff meetings and will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 for Christmas.