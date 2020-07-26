Miss Iowa Princess to take stage at nationals in Florida

2020 National American Miss Iowa Princess, Ella Ranney, will take the stage at the National Pageant in Orlando, Florida in November.
Nationals will take place during Thanksgiving week, and will provide a large Thanksgiving dinner.
At 7 years old, Ella will be a second grader at Lewis Central this fall after transferring from Heartland Christian.
Pageant’s aren’t new to her, as she has been competing since she was 4-years-old. Her first was National American Miss (NAM).
According to the NAM website, it’s a program centered around helping young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve. They want every girl to realize that she truly can take hold of her dreams and make them real.
In 2018, Ella made the top 10 in the NAM pageant, in 2019 she took second runner up and this year she won top overall, qualifying her for nationals.
At some pageants, she compets against upwards of 40 girls, but due to COVID-19, only 10 were allowed this year at NAM.
Laura Ranney, Ella’s mom, said this year they chose 10 of the girls who are usually in the top 10 and had them compete.
Every pageant Ella has competed in has been in Omaha, besides one in Des Moines.
“This is the first year we have gotten her a pageant coach,” Laura said. “They’re out of Des Moines, called ‘Make Your Mark.’”
Her coach has her practice interviews, formal wear and introduction. The introduction is 30 seconds long and has her name, city and a little information about herself.
“I like cake and I like to eat it too. If I’m not baking or making my art, I’ll be watching the baking show ‘Nailed It.’ Someday I want to share my passion with my community when I own my own bakery,” is just the beginning of Ella’s introduction.
She has competed in seven pageants, including three NAM pageants, a Halloween, a Valentine’s day and a Christmas pageant.
“My favorite part of competing is making new friends, helping others and being a good role model,” Ella said.
While she’s not practicing for pageants, she’s taking taekwondo, making art, baking or swimming. In the fall she will start piano, cheerleading and ballet.
She has competed in other competitions like Top Model, where the contestants work with a photographer and are scored on how they work with the photographer; Photogenic, where contestants submit photos of themselves; Casual Wear, they model clothes on stage; and Actress, contestants choose a line from a movie, provided to them by NAM, and recite it on stage.
Awards:
- Top Model: First place
- Photogenic: First runner up
- Casual Wear: First place
- Actress: First runner up
She won Most Promising Model and received the Spirit of America Award.
Ella is eager to keep practicing and making sure she is ready to compete at Nationals.
