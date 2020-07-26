Miss Iowa Princess to take stage at nationals in Florida

2020 National American Miss Iowa Princess, Ella Ranney, will take the stage at the National Pageant in Orlando, Florida in November.

Nationals will take place during Thanksgiving week, and will provide a large Thanksgiving dinner.

At 7 years old, Ella will be a second grader at Lewis Central this fall after transferring from Heartland Christian.

Pageant’s aren’t new to her, as she has been competing since she was 4-years-old. Her first was National American Miss (NAM).

According to the NAM website, it’s a program centered around helping young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve. They want every girl to realize that she truly can take hold of her dreams and make them real.

In 2018, Ella made the top 10 in the NAM pageant, in 2019 she took second runner up and this year she won top overall, qualifying her for nationals.

At some pageants, she compets against upwards of 40 girls, but due to COVID-19, only 10 were allowed this year at NAM.

Laura Ranney, Ella’s mom, said this year they chose 10 of the girls who are usually in the top 10 and had them compete.