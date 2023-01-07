Missouri Valley couple's New Year's baby gives family the boy it needs

Council Bluffs’ New Year’s baby for 2023 was just what the family needed: a boy.

Kingston La’Monn Miller, son of Erika Kay Miller and Ty’Jon La’Monn Edwards of Missouri Valley, was born at 7:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Kingston is their first child and the family’s first boy of his generation, Erika Miller said.

“We’re a family of females,” she said. “I’m just glad I was able to give my parents their first grandson.”

Miller has two sisters and no brothers. One of her sisters has two daughters, and the other does not have children.

The couple had found out the baby’s sex through ultrasound, and a baby shower was held on Dec. 14. From another ultrasound last week, they learned something else: Miller had low amniotic fluid — that is, less than expected for the baby’s gestational age.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, “the fluid provides a cushion that protects the baby from injury; allows room for growth, movement and development; and keeps the umbilical cord from being squeezed between the baby and the wall of the uterus.” The condition can’t be completely cured, although temporary measures can be taken.

As a result of this diagnosis, the decision was made to induce Miller, although Kingston wasn’t due until Jan. 26. The process was initiated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. When she finally went into labor, it was “not too long for a first child,” she said.

“It was fine, once it started,” she said. “It’s been tiring, but it’s also been fulfilling.”

Dr. Emily Lange delivered the baby. With Miller were Edwards and her mother, Kristine Tharp, who shared her excitement.

“She’s been with me the whole time,” Miller said of her mother. “I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Miller has been doing well, and so has Kingston, she said.

“He eats really well,” she said. “He’s passing all the tests. He’s healthy. He’s just a perfect little baby — he’s handsome.”

Since Kingston was early, the hospital kept him and his mom until Wednesday afternoon. Miller expected them to be dismissed at 4 p.m. and head home to get settled in.