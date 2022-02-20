Museum seeks families, individuals with stories of Latino railroad workers

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is looking for people who have stories to share about Latino railroad workers in the Midwest.

The museum has received an extension of a grant to capture the oral histories of Latino railroad workers.

The museum is partnering with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Office of Latino/Latin American Studies to create a record of these stories. People who share their personal or family history with OLLAS will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The goal of this project is to document the history of the Midwest’s Latino railroad communities and shine a light on another Latino experience. Oral histories like these give a voice to ethnic and racial minorities, women and other disenfranchised populations who are often not included in historical records.

This is particularly relevant in the case of Latino railroad workers. The Latino community played a significant role in the construction of the railroad, but their participation is mostly unrecognized, as is the continuous role Latinos have played in every aspect of railroad work.

The Omaha Community Foundation provided the grant for the project. UNO professor Ramon Guerra is managing the project, and OLLAS Director Cristian Dona-Reveco is overseeing it. The stories gathered will be cataloged and added to the UNO Criss Library and Union Pacific collections.

If you or someone you know has a story to contribute, please visit bit.ly/35b70pa to schedule an online interview.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is located at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs and is open to the public every Friday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Please visit uprrmuseum.org to reserve your visitation time.

