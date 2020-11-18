Nebraska Furniture Mart offering postcards to Santa

Now through Dec. 13, kids can stop by Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St. in Omaha, and drop off a letter to Santa.

They can write the letter in-store, or parents can print off the postcard at nfm.com/events and drop it off in NFM’s “special Santa mailbox.”

As long as postcards are placed in the mailbox by Dec. 13, kids will receive a letter back from Santa — the home address must be included in the letter, NFM said. Each child who writes a letter will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize toy package.

One dollar will be donated to Toy for Tots from NFM for each of the first 500 letters written.

