On a day Iowa seemed made for, Pottawattamie County folks got the bikes out and made for the hills and trails to celebrate the opening of the newly completed segment of the Railroad Highway Multi-Use Trail Saturday, May 13.

The officers from the Pottawattamie County Conservation and the Pottawattamie County Trails Association, Inc., were on hand to complete a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the trail. To complete the ceremony, the Pottawattamie County Trails Association presented the Community Foundation for Western Iowa with a $10,000 check in support of the Association’s fund, which was established to finance trail maintenance.

The trail, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks and Railroad Highway north of Council Bluffs, has been a project for the Pottawattamie County Trail Association and the Pottawattamie County Conservation for some time.

As the bikers and others gathered for the ceremony, an 18-wheel semi-trailer truck went by nearly hitting a bicyclist who was riding on the highway. It seemed a close call and all was well, but Joe Munch, treasurer of the Pottawattamie County Trails Association, Inc., said that was a perfect, albeit unfortunate, example of why the trails are good for all.

“I wish the semi drivers could see the safety aspects of the trails,” Munch said. “It keeps riders off the highways, making the roads much safer.”

Munch said that besides safety, the trail are good for the communities they serve.

“Trails provide amenities to communities by helping them grow,” he said. “They boost tourism and community pride, not to mention economic development as bike riders spend money on food, drinks, lodging and souvenirs.

“Trails and greenways are good for everyone as everyone wins.”

The ride Saturday was an 18-mile jaunt, mostly blacktop but with some gravel, as more than 20 riders enjoyed the beautiful Iowa weather.