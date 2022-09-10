Organizer: Goal of AAUW event to inspire girls to 'reach for higher goals'

Pottawattamie County middle and high school girls are invited to dream big during the Girl Power on Display forum on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the H.H. “Red” and Ruth Nelson Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club, 815 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. It is being offered by the American Association of University Women, Loess Hills Branch, with the help of a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Iowa, according to branch member Mary Anne Kuhr.

“We want to inspire girls to reach for higher goals,” said Vergarie Sanford, a branch member who led organization of the inaugural event last year. “We would really like mothers of middle school and high school girls to bring them out.”

Girls will have an opportunity to discuss making positive life choices regarding education, training, career paths and personal success and begin to develop leadership skills, according to a press release from the Loess Hills AAUW.

“We think this is the perfect age group to build those skills they can take with them throughout their lives,” Sanford said.

Four outstanding women from different backgrounds and generations will share stories of their paths to success. Speakers will include Barbara Sanford, social worker and relaxation specialist at Mount Zion Refuge Center; Dr. Malena Rousseau, program officer at the Iowa West Foundation; DeMeria Bruce, CEO/Owner of Fulton Homes Education Center; and Viridiana Almanza, director of programming at Latino Center of the Midlands.

“We thought if disadvantaged girls or other girls met someone they could talk to or could see someone who’s been successful in their life, it might help them to have a better school year,” Kuhr said.

The relaxation specialist will offer girls a way to deal with stress, whether it’s from challenges at school or in life.

“When we did this last year, the girls really love this,” Kuhr said.

A donut breakfast and boxed lunches will be served. Door prizes will be awarded, and each girl will receive a goodie bag. Parents are welcome to attend.

AAUW is a nationwide organization of women who value education and work to contribute to a more promising future for all women and girls. For more information, email loesshillsaauw@gmail.com or go to Loess Hills AAUW on Facebook.