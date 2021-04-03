Organizers: No parade, but lots of Celebrate CB 2021 fun to be had

The evening of May 14 will celebrate cabaret. Council Bluffs’ community theater, Chanticleer, will take the main stage of the new Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center with “Whine, Women & Song!” as they pay tribute to decades of incredible women in music. The show will be socially distanced and limited seating is available. Visit PACEartsiowa.org to purchase tickets.

The week of events will wrap up with a Black Squirrel Scavenger Hunt on May 15. Those who compete in the scavenger hunt to find black squirrels around the community will be entered to win a variety of prizes. The scavenger hunt map will be posted on Celebrate CB’s Facebook page the day of the event.

“This new event will help community members explore their city more and maybe even see parts of Council Bluffs they haven’t visited before,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events at The 712 Initiative. “It should be a fun time for all.”

If any businesses are interesting in sponsoring Celebrate CB events or contributing to the prizes, they should reach out to jsnow@the712initiative.org.