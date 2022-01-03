Atlantic couple has metro area's first baby of 2022 at Council Bluffs hospital

A couple from Atlantic had the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area’s first baby of the New Year early Saturday at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Chelsea and Elijah Williams welcomed Silas Paul Williams into the world at 12:02 a.m. Saturday. He was 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches long.

Delivering Silas was a long process, Chelsea said.

“We came in Thursday and started inductions at about eight o’clock Thursday night,” she said.

Not that Silas was late – he actually wasn’t due until Jan. 6, Chelsea said.

“He was full term, and he was meeting all the requirements,” she said. “He was ready, and I was ready -- I was ready not to be pregnant anymore.”

They didn’t expect immediate results, but they did expect him to arrive on Friday, Chelsea said.

“We expected it to be about four o’clock Friday afternoon,” she said.

As her labor continued into the night, Chelsea lost track of time. At first, she didn’t realize that Silas was a New Year’s baby.

“My husband walked over by my bedside and said, ‘happy new year,’” she said.

By a lucky coincidence, they saw fireworks out the hospital window soon after their firstborn’s birth. Hopefully, he won’t expect that every year on his birthday.

As of Monday morning, Silas was being “real good,” Chelsea said.

“He’s strong for his age,” she said. “He’s picking up his head.”

Despite living in Atlantic, Chelsea knew she wanted to have her baby at Jennie.

“My aunt had both of her kids here, and my sister had her kids over here,” she said. “They had nothing but good things to say about it.”

Chelsea said eventually, they would probably have another child; but for now, Silas is enough.

Mother and child were dismissed from the hospital at about midday on Monday.

