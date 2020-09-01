Baby boom: Jennie Edmundson Hospital hits near-record delivery numbers

Ashley Nihsen, director of the health care facility’s Birthing Center, said that these types of delivery spikes happen, albeit infrequently.

“In a month we average 1.2 babies per day,” Nihsen said. “So if you are talking on average, we will do between seven and 10 deliveries per week. So to do 18 in one week, it was a busy week.”

Entering the world at 2:38 a.m. lAug. 25 was Asher Bisbee. His mother, Jennifer, was complimentary of the care she received.

This was her third delivery, and while she acknowledged the birthing process wasn’t smooth sailing, she said she received top-tier care.

“They were all just amazing,” she said of her care team. “I’ve never had such good care anywhere.”

Nihsen said that when a bit of controlled chaos hits the Birthing Center that she and her team channel their hours of extensive training and preparation. Putting practice into play is the name of the game, she said.

And much like an athlete heading into a big game, there’s the healthy nerves associated with getting ready to perform. It was a performance last week requiring all hands on deck: six OB/GYNs, one midwife and five pediatricians.