Bluffs’ first New Year’s baby from out of town

Council Bluffs’ first baby of the New Year was an out-of-town guest.
Liam Ace Chapa, son of Aaron and Susan Chapa of Lenox, was born at 9:48 a.m. Saturday at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He measured 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Susan called the medical staff when she knew Liam was on the way.
“My water broke in Lenox, and then I didn’t have contractions yet, so they told us to come to Council Bluffs,” she said.
So the couple made the hour-and-40-minute drive to Jennie Edmundson.
“I didn’t have any contractions until we got to the hospital, basically,” Susan said.
Taylor Barth of CHI Health confirmed that Jennie’s first baby of the New Year was Council Bluffs’ first, too.
Susan said it was her first visit to Jennie’s new labor and delivery unit, which she said is “pretty nice.”
Liam was the couple’s first child and arrived 12 days early. His arrival was a big event for the staff, as well as the parents, Susan said.
“Once they knew he was the first baby, they were pretty excited,” she said.
He was delivered by Dr. Norman Ferrer, who had been Susan’s obstetrics and gynecology specialist during her pregnancy. Sometimes, she was able to see him in Corning, but other times she had to drive to Council Bluffs.
Liam’s delivery went well, Susan said.
“He’s a good baby,” she said.
While Liam’s birthday was a surprise, his sex was not, Susan said.
“We decided to find out,” she said.
They did have a small baby shower before Liam’s birth, Susan said.
Aaron said he was excited to find out their child would be a boy, but added, “I would have been whether it was a boy or a girl.”
He bravely stayed with Susan during delivery.
A loft area in the family’s home will become the nursery, Susan said.
Shortly before the couple headed home with their new family member, Susan said she might have one or two more children, but Liam would be enough for now.