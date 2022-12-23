Children's Square, Lutheran Services team up to find foster children homes

Lutheran Services in Iowa and Children’s Square USA have partnered to find children in foster care in the Council Bluffs area a home this holiday season.

“Partnering with an agency as well known as Children’s Square in the Council Bluffs area has been a huge help to find children homes,” said Dawn Luetje, director of resource family licensing and support at LSI.

Hundreds of children across Iowa are waiting in foster homes, according to a press release from LSI.

LSI offers individuals the necessary resources to become foster care and adoptive parents in the State of Iowa, according to a press release from LSI. The organization’s state contract covers 30 of Iowa’s western counties and partners with many different agencies across its territory.

“Over 20 kids are waiting for placement in the Council Bluffs area,” said Jonathan Holland, chief program officer. “The goal is to find these kids homes. The Home for the Holiday campaign has been great in helping us achieve our goal of not having any kids waiting for placement this holiday season.”

“We’re currently hoping we’ll attract people this holiday season who will attend our orientation classes,” said Dawn Luetje, director of resource family licensing and support at LSI.

A free Foster Care and Adoption Orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St. in Council Bluffs.

For those unable to attend the in-person orientation, an online Foster Care and Adoption Orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Western Iowa is in need of more foster and adoptive homes. In this orientation, you will learn about the process of becoming a Resource Parent (foster, adoptive or kinship parent) for a child or teenager. This short orientation will provide you with a space to ask questions and discover if this is a need that your family would love to help fill.

For more information or to register, contact Samantha Shermer at Samantha.shermer@lsiowa.org or 712-263-9341, ext. 5387.