FAMILY Inc. celebrates renovation of classroom used for parenting classes

FAMILY Inc. held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the renovation of an early childhood room in the space it leases from Iowa School for the Deaf.

The room, which is used for parenting classes, was updated this fall with new paint, rugs, toys, and a new layout designed by family engagement supervisor Joan Callahan, according to Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of the nonprofit, which provides public health and family support services to women, children and families in Pottawattamie and Mills counties, its website states.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh spoke briefly as members of the CB Ambassadors and other guests gathered around.

“FAMILY helps people learn to be good parents, if they didn’t have that in their background,” he said. “I’m proud to say that, at one time, I was involved with that group. Thanks for all you do for the community.”

While some planning had been going on since April, the need to refresh the room came into sharper focus in June after Brittani Fisher, who had gone through the program about 16 years ago with her two daughters, was hired as a paraeducator and recognized everything in the room, Kolakowski said.

“I had walked in and everything looked exactly the same,” Fisher said. “I think the only thing that had changed was the curtains.”

“That was our cue that we needed to do something — that it was time to update,” Kolakowski said. “Our families deserve that. We’re trying to give them their very best chance for success.”

The work was done this fall, with funding from some local foundations and help from community volunteers. Several area businesses let employees take some time to work on the project, including First Interstate Bank’s Council Bluffs branch, Kolakowski said.

“They shut down their Council Bluffs branch, and their entire Council Bluffs staff came over and painted,” she said.

Employees from Omaha Public Power District, Teammates, University of Nebraska Medical Center and volunteers mobilized for United Way’s Day of Caring also helped out, Kolakowski said.

“We feel so loved by our community,” she said.

Fisher spends part of her time working in families’ homes but will also work in the newly refreshed classroom.

“I love what they’ve done with this,” she said.

Through its various programs, FAMILY works to ensure families have access to the services and support they need to allow their children to enter school healthy, safe and ready to learn, according to its website at familyia.org.