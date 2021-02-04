Library offers indoor take-home activities for youth of all ages

With temperatures expected to plunge this weekend, it might be a good time for an indoor project.
The Council Bluffs Public Library has weekly home activities for youth of all ages, plus special events like the upcoming coloring contest.
For pre-K children, the library offers a take-out menu of pre-literacy fun. This week’s Pre-K Café: Pets! offers a Gold Fish Counting kit designed for children 5 and younger. It’s available through Sunday, with curbside pickup available. To request curbside pickup, visit the library’s website, councilbluffslibrary.org, or use the library app. Kits are available while supplies last.
The library also has a “Storytime Anytime with Miss Anna” video feature on its website. Anna Hartmann, youth services director, reads a children’s story and shows viewers the pictures. After the story, she invites children to join her in “playing pretend.”
Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can make a paper cactus with this week’s Fun on the Run: DIY Cacti, she said. (I have the feeling someone thought of this while wishing they had gone to Arizona for the winter.) Families have through Sunday to pick up a kit in the children’s department for making a cactus, complete with lightweight pot and decorative stones. They can also request curbside pickup on the library’s website or app. Kits are available while supplies last.
Fun on the Run is a weekly series that features a different activity each week, Hartmann said.
“We are giving out about 200 a week, so they are very popular,” she said. “Just on Monday, we gave out 60.”
Likewise, the library has a Tinker Zone to Go series for teens, Hartmann said. This week’s project is Tinker Zone to Go: Conversation Heart Magnets.
“Usually, we try to plan it so the only things they need are things they would probably have at home,” she said.
The library is holding a coloring contest for pre-K through sixth-graders that starts with a drawing of Chipper the Squirrel, who is sort of Council Bluffs’ mascot. The drawing is available at the library. But instead of just coloring it, participants are invited to add features to make Chipper look like a character from a familiar story or book. Artists can use any supplies they feel are appropriate.
Entries are due on March 26. Art will be on display from April 4 through April 30 at the library. A winner will be chosen from each grade level, and each of the winners will receive a free book.