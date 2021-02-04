Library offers indoor take-home activities for youth of all ages

Fun on the Run is a weekly series that features a different activity each week, Hartmann said.

“We are giving out about 200 a week, so they are very popular,” she said. “Just on Monday, we gave out 60.”

Likewise, the library has a Tinker Zone to Go series for teens, Hartmann said. This week’s project is Tinker Zone to Go: Conversation Heart Magnets.

“Usually, we try to plan it so the only things they need are things they would probably have at home,” she said.

The library is holding a coloring contest for pre-K through sixth-graders that starts with a drawing of Chipper the Squirrel, who is sort of Council Bluffs’ mascot. The drawing is available at the library. But instead of just coloring it, participants are invited to add features to make Chipper look like a character from a familiar story or book. Artists can use any supplies they feel are appropriate.

Entries are due on March 26. Art will be on display from April 4 through April 30 at the library. A winner will be chosen from each grade level, and each of the winners will receive a free book.

