PACE hosts youth summer camps

PACE recently wrapped up its first youth summer camp session, Cultures: A Journey Around the World.

Last week, children learned about the fascinating world of different cultures and countries including Italy, Spain and the Mediterranean, created their own artwork influenced by these cultures and made healthy cultural culinary creations.

Now, registration is open for PACE’s July summer camp offering, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary.

Youth ages 7-12 are invited to participate in the camp, to be held July 13-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The registration deadline is Monday, July 11.

Each day campers will learn about the fascinating history of renaissance masters, create their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and make healthy historic culinary creations. Campers will get to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques.

Admission cost is $125 for members and $150 for non-members. PACE offers financial assistance for the camps upon request.

The camp will be held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. For more information, visit paceartsiowa.org/classes.