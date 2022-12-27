Share My Smile aims to bring joy to foster, adoptive families

Numerous businesses and organizations gave back to children in need this holiday season, with Council Bluffs nonprofit Share my Smile being one of those beneficiaries.

Share My Smile is a nonprofit based out of Council Bluffs that supports foster and adoptive families and children in southwest Iowa through strengthening events and care programs.

The organization was founded by Chelsea Best in 2010.

“She had a lot of experience with fostering in her family and came to the conclusion as a young girl that foster kids have to go through so much, she wanted to put something together to bring true, honest smiles to these children’s faces,” said Michelle Irions, Share My Smile’s executive director.

In November, the Pottwattamie County Sheriff’s Office donated two vans full of stuffed animals and books for donation.

The nonprofit also went shopping with Meridian Research Group, which helped provide gifts for children’s wish lists over Christmas.

Both donations helped benefit the Operation Holiday Smiles program — Share My Smile’s bigggest program offering — essentially a three-part program that begins with an October outing to a pumpkin patch, followed by a holiday dinner in November and the filling of holiday wish lists in December.

“It’s a really fun time for the kids and the families to get together,” Irions said of the holiday dinner, which was open to almost 400 family members and children. “They can kind of network and talk about their different experiences and what they can do to help the children.”

Churches and companies often help sponsor the children’s wish lists and volunteers attend a “wrapping party” to help ready the gifts. This year, over 800 gifts were wrapped.

Alongside the holiday programming, Share My Smile offers a backpack program called Care For You Action, providing backpacks full of necessities, toiletries, blankets, a stuffed animal, activity book and more, so that children in foster care have “something they can call their own,” Irions said.

The organization also helps children in foster care celebrate their birthdays — Project Birthday Joy — by mailing them a birthday box with cake mix, frosting, decorations and a gift card.

Other family strengthening events are offered throughout the year, things like pool parties, picnics in the park, a zoo outing and so on.

The organization receives funding from donors along with grants from a number of area organizations.

“It means everything to us to partner with these great companies that have such generous employees and management,” Irions said. “They’re so happy and willing to reach out and help, especially for these kids who kid of get forgotten, especially over the holidays.

“They’ve really been able to provide us the resources, whether its the volunteers, the money, drives on our behalf ... it’s huge for us.”

Share My Smile also hosts two large fundraisers each year — a Night of the Decades dinner, set for April 29, 2023 and Smilefest at Bayliss Park, set for Sept. 9, 2023. Both are open to the public.

Currently, Share My Smile works with 17 counties in north and southwest Iowa, with Pottawattamie being the largest, Irions said. About 150 families and 400 children are benefiting from the help of Share My Smile and its partners and there are plans to expand farther soon.

“We’re just so happy to be able to provide things for these families and to watch the kids grow over the years and become just happy, wonderful kids,” Irions said. “A lot of these kids go through so much over the course of their young lives, they need all the help they can get when they get placed with these loving families that just want to help them grow, mature and get past the tough lives they had in the begginning.”

She said many of the children go on to volunteer with the organization as they get older and help other foster children. There are plans to kick off a life skills program for teenagers in the next couple of years.

“They turn around and want to help other kids into it,” Irions said. “They’ve been through these experiences themselves. It’s really neat and gives some of the younger kids who are scared someone they can reach out and talk to.”

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit sharemysmile.org and click on “Get involved” under the menu tab. Additional questions can be directed to Michelle Irions at 402-300-3112 ext. 2.