Share My Smile hires first executive director

Share My Smile, an organization that aims to support foster and adoptive families and children in southwest Iowa, has signed its first ever executive director, Kourtney Murphy.

The nonprofit organization has been entirely volunteer-led since 2010, so this is the first paid staff member at Share My Smile.

“We are excited for this next phase in our journey,” said Chelsea Best, president of Share My Smile.

Murphy and her husband, Ryan, adopted their two sons Tripp and Jon, and are former foster parents. Kourtney Murphy also volunteers in Pottawattamie County as a court appointed special advocate.

Her tenure will officially begin on Sept. 1.

“Kourtney brings a unique set of skills, experiences, perspectives and relationships that will lead Share My Smile into the future as we continue to serve foster and adoptive families in southwest Iowa,” the organization said in a press release.

Murphy has previously worked as the sports and aquatics director at the Blair Family YMCA in Blair, Nebraska, the sports director at the Sarpy Community YMCA in Papillion, Nebraska, was the assistant women’s soccer coach at Grace University in Omaha and has worked with the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands.