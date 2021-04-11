The Dodge Connection: You can’t buy love

The hand-operated doorbell rang again, and again and again.
The shrill sound filled the entire mansion. Adding to the disturbance came repeated knocks on the grand walnut double doors. Anne Dodge, daughter of the late General Grenville Dodge, immediately knew who her solicitors were — debt collectors, who were pressing for no small amount of money.
Anne fretted. She had just arrived at the family home in Council Bluffs the day before from her own mansion in Washington, D.C. She had planned to stay, as she usually did each year, for two weeks.
Now, she made new plans, and fled out the back door. Her chauffeur drove her to Omaha and she caught the first train back to D.C. She left instructions for her staff to promptly join her.
The relocation of her staff was no small or inexpensive matter. Those retained by Anne included a secretary, two maids, a Christian Science practitioner, a messenger boy and a chauffeur.
Why would debt collectors be knocking on the door of a rich woman, the daughter of a self-made hero? The roots of Anne Dodge’s complicated relationship with her father’s largesse took hold early on.
March, 1866, General Grenville Dodge’s third daughter, Anne, came into the world at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. Her birth marks the beginning of her father’s most active years.
Over the next three decades, Dodge finds himself occupied in world-changing affairs including, but not limited to, suppressing Native Americans to make way for the Transcontinental Railroad — of which he would soon be elevated to Chief Engineer — serve a term in Congress, engineer and supervise the construction of railroads in Texas, Mexico, Cuba, Russia, France and the list goes on.
In addition, he operates a regional bank — Council Bluffs Savings and Loan, now Availa — buys and sells real estate, advises and befriends five presidents, provides advice and assistance to just about everyone who writes him, presides over public events from local parades to the dedication of President Grant’s tomb, supports widows of Civil War Veterans and engages in generous philanthropy which continues to benefit Council Bluffs to this day.
Dodge’s mercurial agenda left him chronically absent from his wife and children. Greatness does not come without cost.
Later in life, he expressed regret for his absence in Anne’s life. In 1889 Dodge’s brother, Nathan, wrote in consolation to Dodge, “As I have said before, you must exercise great patience and do nothing that can be construed into a harsh and unkind act.”
His beloved brother, with thoughtful sibling honesty, delivers something that, was hard to hear.
“The impression which seems to be so rooted in the minds of (your) wife and children that you care no more for them except to provide (the) family with income barely sufficient to pay their expenses surprises me.”
Nathan recommends that Dodge exercise “the utmost patience and forbearance in all your dealings with the family.”
Following her father’s death in 1916, Anne, along with her two sisters, were the beneficiaries of a trust established by their father. Among its provisions, an annual allowance for Anne of $75,000.
Adjusted for inflation, that’s well over 1 million in today’s dollars.
Anne lived well. Besides the mansion in Washington, D.C., she had the run of the family home in Council Bluffs a few weeks out of the year, and enjoyed a third residence in Pasadena, California. She employed numerous servants.
Ever flamboyant, she owned nearly 400 dresses — one for each day of the year with some to spare. With neither a husband nor children to support, along with her affluent lifestyle, she became an easy target for the gossip newspapers of the day.
One reporter, with a critical tone, wrote, “Is an income of $75,000 a year sufficient for a woman of society if she be a spinster and 62 years old? Can this sum gratify her every desire in epicurean foods, provide garments to meet every social requirement, and give her leisure enough to enjoy life luxuriously, to travel at ease, to have a care or two, liveried servants and other requirements?”
The word “philoprogenitiveness” is one of the longest words in the English language. This tongue twister refers to the generous care of one’s children. General Dodge ensured that his children and grandchildren would be provided for. Thus, upon his death, his fortune of 3 million dollars (equivalent to $75 million today) was set aside to support his descendants, under the watchful eyes of Trustees.
Ultimately, when Dodge’s last grandchild passed away, the terms of the trust required the funds be divided between dependents, the City of Council Bluffs, and his alma mater, Norwich University in Vermont.
However, that $75,000 each year proved insufficient for Anne Dodge. She petitioned the trustees of the estate for additional funds and resources. Anne worried that without an increase in her allowance that she might have to sell her D.C. mansion and dismiss some of her servants.
The answer was no. It was agreed, however, that Ms. Dodge would be provided with a budget director to help her live within her means.
Allegations and gossip that Anne was a “spendthrift” followed her from D.C. to California and back to Council Bluffs. Keep in mind that prior to the Second World War, most newspapers had whole sections on society and often contained what we today would consider “rag mag” material.
Anne may have fled the family mansion in Council Bluffs back to her D.C. home, but there would be no escaping her creditors. Debts ranged from just a few dollars for facial treatments to over $4,000 owed to a local dressmaker. The mob of disgruntled merchants retained a lawyer and dragged Anne Dodge to court.
Their argument — when Anne had knowingly fled, she had, absconded from the law. The judge agreed and the trust fund was ordered to withhold payments to Anne until her debts were settled.
Shortly thereafter, Anne made payment to all of her creditors.
The philoprogenitiveness of General Dodge had indeed proved problematic for his youngest daughter, and ultimately, the family reputation. Ironically, Dodge’s bequest was meant to make life easier for Anne.
He wanted the child he neglected for almost 50 years to grow up free of the hard labor, worry and danger that had defined his life.
But Anne obviously kept throwing money away hoping to, one day, fill the void left by her father’s absence.
Anne Dodge died in 1950, still a wealthy woman. The Nonpareil, in an article announcing her death, described her as an “old poor little rich woman.”