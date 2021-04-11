The Dodge Connection: You can’t buy love

Nathan recommends that Dodge exercise “the utmost patience and forbearance in all your dealings with the family.”

Following her father’s death in 1916, Anne, along with her two sisters, were the beneficiaries of a trust established by their father. Among its provisions, an annual allowance for Anne of $75,000.

Adjusted for inflation, that’s well over 1 million in today’s dollars.

Anne lived well. Besides the mansion in Washington, D.C., she had the run of the family home in Council Bluffs a few weeks out of the year, and enjoyed a third residence in Pasadena, California. She employed numerous servants.

Ever flamboyant, she owned nearly 400 dresses — one for each day of the year with some to spare. With neither a husband nor children to support, along with her affluent lifestyle, she became an easy target for the gossip newspapers of the day.

One reporter, with a critical tone, wrote, “Is an income of $75,000 a year sufficient for a woman of society if she be a spinster and 62 years old? Can this sum gratify her every desire in epicurean foods, provide garments to meet every social requirement, and give her leisure enough to enjoy life luxuriously, to travel at ease, to have a care or two, liveried servants and other requirements?”