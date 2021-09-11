2 special needs kittens available soon

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

This week is a very special week for SOLAS kittens, and we have two adorable special needs kittens to introduce you to.

Meet Mike and Molly — a brother and sister pair who were found at 4 weeks old and have been hand raised and love to play and wrestle with each other.

Molly has dark gray stripes on her back and Mike has fluffy medium hair.

Why are they special? Well, they are both FIV positive.

What is FIV? It’s Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Known colloquially as Feline AIDS. It’s very much like Human HIV.

Cats with this virus can be more susceptible to getting colds, viruses and other illnesses. But it’s hard to predict which cats will get sick and which will not. Many FIV cat’s live a long and healthy life.

It is a contagious illness, but only spread by sexual contact (which doesn’t happen in spayed/neutered animals) or deep bite wounds, not by casual contact.