20 years later: Remembering the dogs who helped after 9/11

The 9/11 Memorial opened on Sept. 11, 2011, which was the 10th anniversary of the attacks. It is located on the western side of the former World Trade Center complex where the Twin Towers once stood in New York City.

The scars from those attacks are still very real and very painful. They took a toll on both humans and animals. They also brought humans and animals together in new and lasting ways.

It has been 7,300 days since two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City changing our world forever. The 9/11 Memorial Museum has a special exhibit entitled 9/11 Remembered: Search & Rescue Dogs that will run through Jan. 2, 2022.

According to the museum’s website, 911memorial.org, within hours of the Sept. 11 attacks, thousands of rescue workers from across America deployed to ground zero to help in the search and rescue efforts.