3 adult cats looking for homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
This week is, yet again, a very special week for SOLAS kittens and we have great news. The two kittens we introduced you to last week — Mike and Molly — both tested negative for FIV upon retesting. This is truly awesome news.
Now onto this week’s cats. This week we are featuring three adults all coming from the same foster mom.
First is Wasabi.
Wasabi came to SOLAS as a surrender and his estimated birthdate is November 2019. He is a Seal Point Siamese. It was kind of rough at his former home, so he needed some rest and recovery before going forward with his new adoptive family.
He is a love, likes to lick your face or hand and very affectionate. He is a casual talker but gets noisy when he is excited to see you and is quiet when he is cuddled up. He does hug around the neck and hangs on tight if he isn’t ready to let go. He prefers his human companionship and wants a best friend. He needs to be an inside only cat.
The way he interacts with other cats is a toss-up. He likes some, but not so much others. He has been mostly agreeable with space and understanding of boundaries. With dogs, he will react aggressively if he feels threatened. Which is not good for him or possibly the dog.
Next is Marie.
Marie came as an owner surrender with week old kittens. Born July 1, 2020, she was a mom before she was a year old.
As a little mom, she needed extra care to continue nursing her kittens. The kittens and her have done very well and she is ready for her new family.
Marie is a petite, sleek black beauty and is very sweet. She is very engaging with humans and I believe she will do well with most family situations. She has become playful and amusing since weaning her kittens.
Last we have LaRue.
LaRue came into the rescue because her human companion’s health declined and they were no longer able to care for her.
LaRue is a very content, peaceful cat. She really likes to find a comfy spot to lounge the day away, and she doesn’t seek adventure. A quiet, affectionate companionship will be very welcome to LaRue.
She is a mature to senior feline, and her age has been estimated at 8-11 years. She is front paw de-clawed and she has been taking Cosequin for a bit of arthritis and is getting along very well with that.
She is agreeable with other cats, and doesn’t want any drama and avoids confrontation with other cats. She will be a terrific lap warmer companion, and she is a big girl at 16 pounds.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.