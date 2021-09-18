3 adult cats looking for homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

This week is, yet again, a very special week for SOLAS kittens and we have great news. The two kittens we introduced you to last week — Mike and Molly — both tested negative for FIV upon retesting. This is truly awesome news.

Now onto this week’s cats. This week we are featuring three adults all coming from the same foster mom.

First is Wasabi.

Wasabi came to SOLAS as a surrender and his estimated birthdate is November 2019. He is a Seal Point Siamese. It was kind of rough at his former home, so he needed some rest and recovery before going forward with his new adoptive family.

He is a love, likes to lick your face or hand and very affectionate. He is a casual talker but gets noisy when he is excited to see you and is quiet when he is cuddled up. He does hug around the neck and hangs on tight if he isn’t ready to let go. He prefers his human companionship and wants a best friend. He needs to be an inside only cat.