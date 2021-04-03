3 cats available for adoption at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

As we predicted, we are now “springing” into kitten season. This means we are in need of foster homes for several pregnant or nursing mom and babies.

This is about a two to three month commitment until the babies are old enough to be fully vetted. So please be prepared for the full term if you volunteer.

It’s so rewarding and so much fun to watch those little babies grow and see them move onto their furever homes.

This week we are highlighting Billy. Billy is a muscled boy who has lived his life outside.

He received a severe injury on his face from a fight.

He is healed up and doing well as an inside boy. He uses his litter box, loves canned food and is a talker. He is 3-to-4-years old.

And you may remember Lena and Lyle. They are still looking for their home.

They are super plush, loving and extremely orange. Lena and Lyle are 2-years-old, littermates and 4-paw declaw. They were raised/fostered in my home as kittens.