3 kittens to be available soon

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to a warm summer day and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Before we get to the cute cats for today, all of us at SOLAS would like to say a heartfelt thank you. We sold 27 shirts in our 2021 shirt campaign. This may not seem like a lot, but we went over our goal and got some extra monetary donations at the same time.

If you ordered a shirt, it should arrive in approximately one week from today. Thank you to everyone who bought a shirt or two or donated. We have also received some donations of food and supplies lately which we greatly appreciate.

Now, onto the the good stuff.

The three kittens we have this week all come from the same foster home where they are loved to the max. Each of these kittens will be ready in a few weeks.

Can’t wait a few weeks? Check out Petsmart in Council Bluffs. Most of our available cats and kittens go there to be adopted, although check back frequently as they go fast.

First is Murray. Murray is very playful, sweet and he even gives kisses. He’s a red classic tabby male.

Next is Bowie. Bowie is a gorgeous and very lovable female calico. Just look at those gorgeous colors.