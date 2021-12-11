3 musketeer kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Did you know that SOLAS is run entirely by volunteers and on donations? None of us take a salary or anything for our hard work. Since we are a rescue, not a shelter, we don’t have a building to maintain. All the money raised from our online auction, as well as other donations, goes directly to the care of the kitties. They, and us, appreciate you so much.

We also super excited by the progress of the online auction. There are a lot of great items and even a few minor bidding wars going on. To view the auction please go to solas.betterworld.org/auctions/SOLASChristmasAuction. Bidding ends Dec. 19 with pickup soon after — just in time for the holidays.

Now on to some adorable cats.

The three musketeer kitties are our featured cats this time.

They were born on Aug. 29 of this year.

The black and white kitty is a female and her name is Bunny. She is demanding for some attention and has really showed her sweet side. She is a little head shy at first, but quickly warms up for some love. She is very playful with her kitty friends and will chase toys you toss for her.

The white kitty with blue eyes is a male and his name is Thor. He sure is a ham and will paw at your hands till you give him attention. His favorite is to roll over and have you attack his belly for some play time. He’s a gentle play guy and does well with kids and other cats.

The all white with yellow eyes is a female and her name is Snowflake. She’s more on the shy end, but is warming up to being touched and loved on. Her speed of play is about as fast as a sloth so she’s a comical girl to watch. She loves to eat and lay in a window and sunbathe.

They will be available later this month.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.