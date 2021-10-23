3 sisters available for adoption

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
This week we have three adorable little kittens to talk about.
First is Callie, born July 27, 2021. She is a domestic shorthair lynx point.
Callie came to SOLAS as a stray with her mom and five other siblings (Ellie and Naomi included). As soon as the three of them were able to eat on their own, they were pulled to another foster home so that the younger siblings could thrive and grow. It took a little bit of time for Callie to fully accept the new resident dog’s face washes, but now she is quite content on receiving them.
She is known as the goofball of the family — laying in the dogs’ food bowls, cramming into small places to sleep, creepily watching the hamster as he sleeps and ‘hunting’ small bugs. She enjoys the musical stylings of the Beach Boys and watching SyFy and National Geographic shows with her foster mom. She does great with dogs, cats and older/calmer kids.
Next is Ellie, born July 27, 2021. She is a domestic shorthair brown tabby.
Ellie came to SOLAS as a stray with her mom and five other siblings (Callie and Naomi included). It took her a little more time to adjust to the new foster home than her sisters, but the resident cats took her under their “paws” and now she enjoys taking naps with the senior cat.
She am known as the quiet one of the family. She prefers a nice crisp day inside watching the Hallmark Channel and cuddled into a plethora of blankets. She also enjoys listening to the Beach Boys, but really prefers the stylings of Harry Belafonte. She does great with dogs, cats and older/calmer kids.
Last is Naomi, born July 27, 2021. She is a domestic shorthair brown tabby.
Naomi came to SOLAS as a stray with her mom and five other siblings (Callie and Ellie included). As soon as she arrived to the new foster home, she was greeted by the resident dog, which instantly became her new “mom.” It didn’t take Naomi long to warm up to her, and now she enjoys following her around the house, giving her head bunts and snuggling into her for naps.
She is known as the leader of the family. She acts as the older sister and will do her job to keep everyone “in line.” But don’t let that deter you, she is as cuddly and sweet as they come. She enjoys cuddling with her foster mom during “Movie Nights,” especially if they are watching suspenseful and semi-scary movies — “The Mummy” is her favorite. I do great with dogs, cats and older/calmer kids.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.