3 sisters available for adoption

Next is Ellie, born July 27, 2021. She is a domestic shorthair brown tabby.

Ellie came to SOLAS as a stray with her mom and five other siblings (Callie and Naomi included). It took her a little more time to adjust to the new foster home than her sisters, but the resident cats took her under their “paws” and now she enjoys taking naps with the senior cat.

She am known as the quiet one of the family. She prefers a nice crisp day inside watching the Hallmark Channel and cuddled into a plethora of blankets. She also enjoys listening to the Beach Boys, but really prefers the stylings of Harry Belafonte. She does great with dogs, cats and older/calmer kids.

Last is Naomi, born July 27, 2021. She is a domestic shorthair brown tabby.

Naomi came to SOLAS as a stray with her mom and five other siblings (Callie and Ellie included). As soon as she arrived to the new foster home, she was greeted by the resident dog, which instantly became her new “mom.” It didn’t take Naomi long to warm up to her, and now she enjoys following her around the house, giving her head bunts and snuggling into her for naps.