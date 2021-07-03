4 cats and t-shirts available at SOALS

Hello from SOLAS, Happy Independence Day and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
Before we get to the cute cats for today, SOLAS has a fun announcement. SOLAS is currently selling shirts again.
There are a bunch of different styles, colors and sizes. You can buy these online at bonfire.com/2021-shirt-campaign/. Anyone who wants one can get one — from SOLAS volunteers and supporters to animal lovers in general. Help SOLAS earn a few bucks and spread the word about this great organization and buy a shirt or two.
Now, onto the good stuff.
The first cat we’ve mentioned before, but she is still looking for a home. Her name is Cassie.
She was set to be euthanized in Kansas with her kitten but someone rescued them both and brought them to us.
She struggled because she was a very good mom and protective of her one surviving kitten but she has calmed down now that her kitten found a home. She’s very loving and just wants to be with a person.
She is tentative when she meets someone new but once she knows the person, she rubs all over them every time they come over. She’s got a beautifully shiny coat and she has a trilling sound at the beginning of her meows that is very calming.
The next kitten is Reba. This semi-feral (kinda wild) kitten fell into a gas pipe sleeve under a house and couldn’t climb out. After four days of trying, Council Bluffs Animal Control, the homeowner and Black Hills Energy were able to get under the house and get her out. She was 3 feet underground. Her name is Reba, because she’s a survivor. It will be a short while before she is ready to adopt out.
The next two are completely adorable. They came into rescue after they were found under someone’s porch and the mom was found deceased. They were about 10 days old at that time.
They are now almost 2 months old and doing wonderful.
They are working on eating on their own and using a litterbox. Their names are Tank (orange one) and Gandolf (grey one). They should be ready to adopt sometime next month.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information on adoption, donations or volunteering.