4 cats and t-shirts available at SOALS

Hello from SOLAS, Happy Independence Day and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Before we get to the cute cats for today, SOLAS has a fun announcement. SOLAS is currently selling shirts again.

There are a bunch of different styles, colors and sizes. You can buy these online at bonfire.com/2021-shirt-campaign/. Anyone who wants one can get one — from SOLAS volunteers and supporters to animal lovers in general. Help SOLAS earn a few bucks and spread the word about this great organization and buy a shirt or two.

Now, onto the good stuff.

The first cat we’ve mentioned before, but she is still looking for a home. Her name is Cassie.

She was set to be euthanized in Kansas with her kitten but someone rescued them both and brought them to us.

She struggled because she was a very good mom and protective of her one surviving kitten but she has calmed down now that her kitten found a home. She’s very loving and just wants to be with a person.