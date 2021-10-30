4 crazy kittens and 1 adult cat ready for adoption at SOLAS

Next up is another boy, Bugz.

He has really come along way. When he was first brought into the foster home he was dealing with some health issues and this caused him to be very off balance and shaky with movement. He was definitely behind compared to his siblings. Then one day he was ready to show us all how big and strong he was and now you’d never know the stuff he was dealing with.

He’s more of the independent guy out of the group so you’ll often see him off doing his own thing. He really enjoys playing fetch with balls and attacking his playmates. He loves to be pet, but still unsure of how he feels when he’s picked up and held. He does get spooked with loud things, but quick to snap out of it. He’s the biggest piggy.

And we end it with our little girl Taz.

Oh sweet Taz where to begin other then you’ll want to watch your feet. Not because of her running, but because she likes to be a little land shark and attack. She’s definitely the trouble maker and hate to say it, but so darn cute when getting into trouble.