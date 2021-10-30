4 crazy kittens and 1 adult cat ready for adoption at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First this week, a reminder, SOLAS is hosting our very first online auction starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 19. Stay tuned for more details.
And thank you to everyone who donated items that will appear in this auction.
This week we have four adorable kittens and one gorgeous cat to talk about.
First is Sambuca. Sambuca came into rescue as a stray, and is estimated to be two-years-old as of June 2021.
He is a very agreeable cat — calm and content — and prefers human companionship and affections. But he gets along with other felines, or ignores them.
I think he is a choice for about any adoption situation. He is a large fellow at 11 pounds. He will most likely get bigger as he becomes accustomed to being an inside companion. He is very handsome and has a rugged look.
He is a very nice cat and possibly has some Maine Coon in him. He has a visible lower right fang — but doesn’t that make him cute?
Now the kittens:
Four fur babies are independence babies ... that’s right, they were born on July 4.
These babes are a whole lot of personalities, laughs, cuteness overload and, of course, are a bunch of looney tunes.
First up is one of the boys Sylvester.
He’s a real charmer, and he took a little bit to realize that playing was actually a lot of fun. Now he’s the first one to tackle a toy, or playmate. He is very playful and loves long hair.
His favorite of all is to kick back with his foster mom with his belly out for tummy rubs and love nibbles on you when you try to pull away from him. He’s really the best of both worlds. He is very food motivated, lives with three kids and other cats and has even be caught sleeping with small pups.
Second is the sweet girl Roadrunner.
Yes her name fits as she is a crazy spaz running through the house so watch your feet with this one on the run. She makes the cutest chirps and meows while roaming the house.
She gives some of the best laughs with her crazy playfulness, but don’t let that fool you. When she’s ready for a break she will be very demanding for her love and attention and she makes a great cuddle buddy. Be careful with people food around — she will be quick to land on top of it. She loves kids and other cats. If you have a small dog she enjoys playing tag with them.
Next up is another boy, Bugz.
He has really come along way. When he was first brought into the foster home he was dealing with some health issues and this caused him to be very off balance and shaky with movement. He was definitely behind compared to his siblings. Then one day he was ready to show us all how big and strong he was and now you’d never know the stuff he was dealing with.
He’s more of the independent guy out of the group so you’ll often see him off doing his own thing. He really enjoys playing fetch with balls and attacking his playmates. He loves to be pet, but still unsure of how he feels when he’s picked up and held. He does get spooked with loud things, but quick to snap out of it. He’s the biggest piggy.
And we end it with our little girl Taz.
Oh sweet Taz where to begin other then you’ll want to watch your feet. Not because of her running, but because she likes to be a little land shark and attack. She’s definitely the trouble maker and hate to say it, but so darn cute when getting into trouble.
She will climb anything and everything and even enjoys sitting on your shoulder like a bird. She has a big attitude when she’s not getting her way. She is always on the go playing and exploring, but does enjoy her cuddle and nap time with a warm blanket and human on the side. She is great with kids and other cats.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.