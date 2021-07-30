 Skip to main content
4-H members fill Westfair Thursday to show animals
4-H members fill Westfair Thursday to show animals

Kolton Thompson with Lewis Hunting Pioneers shows his sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday. 

Dairy, goat, sheep and poultry were the stars of the show as members from 4-H clubs in the area made their way to the show ring during Westfair in Council Bluffs on Thursday.

Shane Tiarks, with the Hazel Dell Challengers 4-H club, showed his sheep and said he loves the fair. Tiarks has been in 4-H for seven years, but this is his third year showing animals.

“We get (the sheep) around February and take care of them,” Tiarks said. “We get a different sheep every year.”

Rylan Pedersen pets a heifer during Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

There were more than 60 sheep entries this year.

This is year two in 4-H for Caitlin Greiner. She show’s swine and does sewing and visual arts as well.

“It takes about three months to get ready for showing,” Greiner said. “You have to put in the dedication and work with (the swine) every night.”

Also available at the fair is the carnival, food and drinks, a kid zone, outdoor games and more.

Today, for the 4-H portion of the fair, swine will be shown at 7:30 a.m., rabbit’s will be shown at 8:30 a.m. and the breeding heifer, cow-calf and bucket calf show will be at 3 p.m.

Arena shows begin today with the tractor pull at 6 p.m., figure 8 races on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the demolition derby with be Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information on 4-H shows visit bit.ly/3f7zzGc. The fair runs through Sunday.

Eli Yochum with Silver Keg Feeders shows her sheep at the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Kiera Vorthmann with Silver Keg Feeders shows her sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Shelby Vorthmann with Silver Keg Feeders prepares her sheep to be shown at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Kolton Thompson with Lewis Hunting Pioneers shows his sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Members from multiple 4-H clubs in the area show their sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Shane Tiarks with Hazel Dell Challengers prepares his sheep to be shown at the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Payton Leaders with Hazel Dell Challengers shows her sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Caitlin Greiner sprays water on her pigs too keep them cool from the heat during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Graham Putnam plays in a car at the kidzone at the west Pottawattamie County fair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Millie Putnam colors in the kid zone at the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Kids play gaga ball to pass the time at the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday July 29, 2021.
From left to right, Kiera Vorthmann with Silver Keg Feeders, James Vandevanter with Silver Keg Feeders and Shane Tiarks with Hazel Dell Challengers show their sheep during the west Pottawattamie County fair at Westfair on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
