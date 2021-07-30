4-H members fill Westfair Thursday to show animals

Dairy, goat, sheep and poultry were the stars of the show as members from 4-H clubs in the area made their way to the show ring during Westfair in Council Bluffs on Thursday.

Shane Tiarks, with the Hazel Dell Challengers 4-H club, showed his sheep and said he loves the fair. Tiarks has been in 4-H for seven years, but this is his third year showing animals.

“We get (the sheep) around February and take care of them,” Tiarks said. “We get a different sheep every year.”

There were more than 60 sheep entries this year.

This is year two in 4-H for Caitlin Greiner. She show’s swine and does sewing and visual arts as well.

“It takes about three months to get ready for showing,” Greiner said. “You have to put in the dedication and work with (the swine) every night.”

Also available at the fair is the carnival, food and drinks, a kid zone, outdoor games and more.

Today, for the 4-H portion of the fair, swine will be shown at 7:30 a.m., rabbit’s will be shown at 8:30 a.m. and the breeding heifer, cow-calf and bucket calf show will be at 3 p.m.