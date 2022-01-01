4 kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Happy New Year to all our wonderful supporters and friends. This has been another odd year with lots of kitties and very little opportunity for in-person events to raise money and adopt out our friends. But we made it through — thanks to all of you.

For those of you who have not yet picked up your auction items from the Holiday Auction, the second pickup will be Jan. 8 from noon until 2 p.m. If you can’t make this, this please contact me at sarah@solaspetadoption.org to make other arrangements.

Now onto this week’s cats!

First, we have an adorable pair of cats — Calamity and Boone. A brother and sister duo that is sure to warm their way into your hearts. They were bottle fed so they love people and they look just alike except Calamity has a white tip on her tail. Boone has long hair in and behind his ears.

They have a good relationship with my small dog and are playful, loving and of course a little naughty. The foster didn’t put up a Christmas tree this year because they were too much help. A silly fact is they love chicken.

We would love to have them adopted together, especially if you have no other pets. Together, they are a special adoption rate of two for $200. Their approximate birthdate is Sept. 23, 2021.

Next we have some very special cats.

Biff (brown tabby) and his brother Dustin came from a mom who was sick and that’s why they walk like they’ve been spinning around on a carnival ride. The condition is called cerebellar hypoplasia — we call it wobbly kitten syndrome or bobble head syndrome. Their movements are uncoordinated and jerky but their intelligence and general health is unaffected.

Both boys love to play and are master cuddlers. They need a home where they can slowly bloom, and their wobbles may improve as they grow up but there’s no guarantee.

SOLAS has a lot of other cats and kittens that will be available in the New Year, so stayed tuned for their adorable stories. Some of our cats can be seen and adopted at PetSmart in Council Bluffs and sometimes at Human Pet Services. LLC also in Council Bluffs (in the old Valley View Vet Building).

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.