4 kittens ready for adoption at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS. Welcome back to school and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

For our “Frozen” fans out there ... our first two cats may trip your trigger. This is Elsa and Anna.

Elsa and Anna are sisters and were found the day after a big storm inside a window well. They’re around 12-weeks-old now and still adjusting to human touch.

Elsa has really come out of her shell and loves being petted, sitting on your lap (on her terms), loves her belly rubbed and falling asleep on her back as you pet her. She’s very playful with other cats.

Anna is still very shy and not sure how to react when being touched. She likes being touched when she’s in her kennel or has just woken up. She has the cutest meow and it’s so fun to watch her play.

She is bonded to her sister so if they could find a home together that would be awesome. Even though she’s still shy, she has opened up and would love if someone would give her the time and patience to let her show her silly and cute side. Both girls are food lovers, good being around other cats and kids and they are available now.

Next, we have a pair of kittens from a different foster home.