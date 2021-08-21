4 kittens ready for adoption at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS. Welcome back to school and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
For our “Frozen” fans out there ... our first two cats may trip your trigger. This is Elsa and Anna.
Elsa and Anna are sisters and were found the day after a big storm inside a window well. They’re around 12-weeks-old now and still adjusting to human touch.
Elsa has really come out of her shell and loves being petted, sitting on your lap (on her terms), loves her belly rubbed and falling asleep on her back as you pet her. She’s very playful with other cats.
Anna is still very shy and not sure how to react when being touched. She likes being touched when she’s in her kennel or has just woken up. She has the cutest meow and it’s so fun to watch her play.
She is bonded to her sister so if they could find a home together that would be awesome. Even though she’s still shy, she has opened up and would love if someone would give her the time and patience to let her show her silly and cute side. Both girls are food lovers, good being around other cats and kids and they are available now.
Next, we have a pair of kittens from a different foster home.
This nice-looking young man is Oliver.
He was rescued by SOLAS about two months ago, and was pretty small when he came to us.
He likes to help with answering phones and such. He is a little shy ... so he does not really greet a lot of customers.
He is the youngest of his foster family group and is about 7 to 8-weeks-old.
His daily schedule consists of playing and snuggling with his foster siblings and getting belly rubs.
He is the cutest one of the litter ... but we are not allowed to say that.
Lastly, meet Elli.
Elli is working on his typing skills.
By day he is an assistant to a claims adjuster, by night he is a rescued little kitten who really loves cuddles, playing and snuggling with his foster siblings.
He a domestic short hair who needs a very loving home, with lots of kisses.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption.
If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.