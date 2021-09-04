5 cats available now at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

This week we have a very special family to introduce you to.

Dan

Dan the man. This cool cat will make your heart melt with kindness. He is a giant snuggle bug and oftentimes prefers to be cradled like a baby. He loves humans, all the attention he can get and his foster brother — a 5 pound Pomeranian.

Steven

This fun-loving cat can be a bit shy at first as he gets to know his human but that doesn’t keep him from doing speedies across the floor. He is a very playful cat with a keen eye for new toys and a love of his cat tower.

Toby

“The tobster” is “too cool for school” cat will work his way into your heart in about two seconds. He loves to be loved while having the energy and playfulness of a kitten. He is a handsome gentleman and certainly knows it.

Louis