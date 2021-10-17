5 tips to safely celebrate Halloween with your pets

Whether heading to a party, celebrating on social media or greeting little ghouls and goblins at home, getting the entire family — including the four-legged family members — involved in the Halloween festivities can be the biggest treat of all. However, it’s important to take some precautions to avoid spooking your pets, particularly if you’ll be dressing them for the occasion.

In addition to keeping your pets out of the candy bowl and tempering their excitement during all the hustle and bustle, keep these tips from PetSmart’s resident veterinarian and pet care expert, Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, in mind to ensure your pets are comfortable in their costumes so they’re able to celebrate stress-free.

Take baby steps. Start by trying a simple accessory, like a bandana, on your pets. See if they allow this and will walk around with it on for a few minutes. Not all pets like wearing clothes and some may become stressed or agitated while wearing a costume. However, many just need a little coaxing and positive reinforcement, such as praise and a treat.

Reward with something tasty. After you put the apparel or costume on your pets, reward them with their favorite treat to create a positive association between wearing the costume and getting a treat.