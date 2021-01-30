A big thank you to all who have donated to SOLAS

Hello and welcome the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

First of all, SOLAS would like to send a thank you to everyone who made the effort to go buy the heart bags at Hy-Vee, and thank you to Hy-Vee corporation for choosing SOLAS as January’s non-profit recipient.

Also thank for the many donations of food, litter, cash and supplies we have received recently. It helps so much.

Introducing ... the Spanish wonder, Frederico. OK, He’s really from Glenwood and we call him Freddy, but he is a super loving cat who tolerates other dogs and cats if they are well mannered.

He loves people, treats and wet food. Also seems to want to play with toys but so far has been scared off by resident cats when he tries. Very sweet, loves to be held and petted. He is extremely vocal and loves to talk.

Next we have a pair of cats. Buddy is a tan classic American tabby with a cream colored bullseye on his side.

His sister, Miss Kitty is a striped torbi. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They were born May 15, 2020.