A little ingenuity can go a long way in helping shelter pets

Sometimes life feels like a broken record. We spin and spin, yet our story doesn’t change much. Even amid the best plans and actions, animals continue to enter the nation’s shelters in droves.
This summer, the Midlands Humane Society has certainly seen an increase in the number of pets arriving at our doors through strays we intake or pet surrenders. Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, recently posted in her blog on July 16 about a dog, his foster mom and the story of their amazing, sometimes rocky relationship.
She writes, Rich Avanzino, one of the fathers of the no-kill movement, always pushed back against the claim by the traditional sheltering crowd that the public was the problem when it came to the huge number of animals being killed in shelters.
“The public isn’t the problem,” Rich would say, “the public is the solution. All we have to do is ask and trust people to do the right thing.”
From Castle’s blog:
“And he would repeat that at every opportunity. That sentiment is now a guiding principle of our movement and is at the heart of the move toward community-supported sheltering, an approach that, among other things, enlists local animal lovers to foster and rehome pets. The other day, I came across a great story that highlights the energy and creativity of one caring and motivated individual, whose efforts will soon safely place a foster pet. Meet Christine Clauder, a foster caregiver who found herself in a challenging situation with a rambunctious though very cute young dog named Hank. Christine found Hank sitting in the middle of traffic in an industrial section of Houston, Texas. Concerned about his safety, she opened her car door and in he jumped — a bit hungry and dirty, but a totally lovable rascal. An experienced volunteer at Abandoned Animal Rescue in Texas, she decided to foster him. While getting Hank cleaned up and ready for adoption, Christine got to know him and his endearing and sometimes annoying quirks. She took an approach that not many would, creating a satirical website to display the good, the bad and the ugly reality of life with Hank — using some very colorful language. This direct approach has attracted millions of people (not to mention national news outlets) who appreciate Christine’s efforts to describe the adventure of fostering a dog with behavioral quirks. While some might consider it a risky move, her honest approach has won the heart of many and has turned Hank into a celebrity. Christine partnered with a local rescue organization to handle adoption applications (Hank has a bunch), so it won’t be long before he’s in a great new home. Christine and Hank have made the news, but she is not unique. Individuals across the country are fostering pets for shelters and rescue groups and, like Christine, after their own serendipitous rescues. There are foster programs for dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, bunnies and birds, and even horses. What’s so cool about Christine’s warts-and-all approach is that she tells Hank’s story with obvious affection and humor. In a normal shelter setting, a dog like Hank would be bouncing off the walls, would show poorly to potential adopters and would get more hyped up the longer he remained there. Being able to tell the story of a real-life relationship, as Christine has done, is just not possible for a shelter, no matter how well-intentioned, and that’s why community-supported sheltering is getting so much traction. For a homeless pet awaiting adoption, there is no better place than a temporary home with kind, understanding people. In the middle of the pandemic, communities everywhere stepped up to the plate and were there for animals more than ever. As a result, fewer animals were killed in shelters in 2020 than in any previous year. Right now, as our lives get busier, it is crucial that we continue that progress. Never forget the positive impact that you can have: Fostering or adopting even one pet or volunteering a few hours of your time at your local shelter, can make a significant difference.”
MHS has embraced fostering animals for some time, particularly mother cats and kittens or a litter of “bottle babies” which are kittens who have lost their mother for some reason or another and need a lot of extra care and attention to survive. What we have begun working on is much like Julie explains above, which is getting some of the long-term dogs or those considered “more challenging” into temporary foster care.
Two such recent cases would be a very obese (yet friendly) dog surrendered to us along with one who arrived months ago as a semi-feral dog who has made great strides in behavior but seemed to need that extra step in seeing how she handles living in a home. If you have an interest in fostering pets at MHS, please contact Jenny Jarrell at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Dogs of the week are brought to you by Omaha-Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian: We know where one of the Jonas Brothers is — right here at MHS. Jonas is a 2-year-old neutered male Cattle dog/Heeler mix. This handsome boy is ready for a new home that can challenge him so he doesn’t get bored while teaching him some basic obedience skills. He is a herding breed and, therefore, can get nippy when excited, so we recommend kids over 8 years of age and no apartments due to his high energy.
Mary is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is so sweet and comes to meet you immediately upon entering her room. She flops to the floor and rolls around your feet.
Rowan is a 9-month-old neutered male American Foxhound Mix. He is such a happy boy and, although he arrived as a stray, he continues to show us how much of a sweetheart he can be. Because he is a Hound and fairly vocal, no apartments for this guy. We recommend his adopters plan to incorporate some basic training to help with his manners.
Last but not least is Lily, a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair wearing a grey coat with faint white stripes. She is a little shy but such a sweetheart.
Stop by to see these pets and all their friends — we are open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are currently closed on Sundays. You can also check out adoptable animals on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.
There is still time to register your vehicle for the Wags & Wheels Car Show scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday McCoy’s Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave. Just go to motosho.com to sign up online, stop by MHS or register on the day of the event between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
If you’d still like to help MHS and a dinner and auction occasion is more to your liking, consider attending our Annual Gala on Sept. 17 at the Mid-America Center. You can find more information via our website.