A storybook ending to the MHS Gala 2021

As I write this week’s article, I find myself thinking about our allies, friends and heroes.

Many times, these are our friends and family members. But for today, I want to focus on our pets fulfilling this role.

When I work from home, I usually shut myself in the guest bedroom. I’m rarely alone in this endeavor. More times than not, I have Cash, our dog, in the room with me.

He may lay at the bottom of the bed, sometimes he lays sprawled across the pillows and other times he seems content to just curl up on the floor. The door is rarely shut tight, allowing the cat(s) to enter — to the interest, or maybe dismay, of the dog.

You see, if a cat were to be so bold to hop up on the bed to participate in the workload alongside me, the dog would have nothing of it and instruct in all his “dog ways” that the cats must be forced out. This is, of course, done in harmless fun as all three of my pets get along really well.

But there is one cat, Disney, the gentle ginger who seems to rile up Cash the most and who Cash decides must be chased and sometimes rolled over. Yet, later on in the same day, I will find them laying on the couch together or I catch the cat rubbing up against the dog as he waits by the sliding door to go outside.