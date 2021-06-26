Abandoned kittens looking for loving homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to our next chapter of “Cat, Cat, Kitten!”
This week’s candidates for adoption are Frack (brown tabby), Loretta (black and white tuxedo) and Bart (sleeping ginger).
Frack is a two year old boy who was thought to be feral ... hence the ear tip. Turns out that he’s not a wild boy after all.
Frack, like many kitties, was simply dumped and left to fend for himself. Frack is a shy snuggle bug who loves to be cuddled.
He tolerates other cats but not dogs. As a homeless cat, he could have had some run-ins with members of the pooch population. Frack is a robust and somewhat shy guy who could really blossom in a quiet home.
Loretta is a two-year-old young lady who, like Frack, was left all alone. She is not completely trusting so she isn’t comfortable with being picked up or held … yet. Who can blame her?
Still, she will follow you around from room to room. Loretta must have been a private detective in her last life.
It will take some patience to teach her that she can love again. If you look in her big beautiful eyes, you’ll know it’s worth it. Like Frack, dogs are not on the “friends” list.
Both Frack and Loretta have FIV, an ongoing condition as a result of their days in the “wild.” This diagnosis means that they received a deep bite or scratch from a cat that had HIV.
Life as a homeless pet is dangerous. Consequently, they have a compromised immune system. Keeping their vaccines up to date and keeping them free of fleas is imperative. Cats with FIV can, and do, live long, healthy lives.
Finally, one of the kittens who will be available in July is Bart, aka Bartholo-mew. He is a long haired ginger tabby.
If he was a cartoon character, Bart would be Charlie Brown — wide-eyed, trusting and not especially bright. Bart’s motor revs up the moment you look at him.
He will make some lucky person a furry, purry best friend.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information on adoption, donations or volunteering.