Abandoned kittens looking for loving homes

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to our next chapter of “Cat, Cat, Kitten!”

This week’s candidates for adoption are Frack (brown tabby), Loretta (black and white tuxedo) and Bart (sleeping ginger).

Frack is a two year old boy who was thought to be feral ... hence the ear tip. Turns out that he’s not a wild boy after all.

Frack, like many kitties, was simply dumped and left to fend for himself. Frack is a shy snuggle bug who loves to be cuddled.

He tolerates other cats but not dogs. As a homeless cat, he could have had some run-ins with members of the pooch population. Frack is a robust and somewhat shy guy who could really blossom in a quiet home.

Loretta is a two-year-old young lady who, like Frack, was left all alone. She is not completely trusting so she isn’t comfortable with being picked up or held … yet. Who can blame her?

Still, she will follow you around from room to room. Loretta must have been a private detective in her last life.

It will take some patience to teach her that she can love again. If you look in her big beautiful eyes, you’ll know it’s worth it. Like Frack, dogs are not on the “friends” list.