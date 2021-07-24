Adoption event today and Sunday

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First things first — this is a very busy weekend for SOLAS. We are very happy to be participating in Pick a Pooch at Baxter Arena today and Sunday.
We will have cats and kittens ready for adoption plus great cat toys and tie-dye items for sale. This runs for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission fees do apply.
This is also PetSmart’s Adoption Days. Come to the Council Bluffs PetSmart to meet and adopt SOLAS animals — as well as animals from other rescues.
Now onto the fun stuff — let’s talk kittens.
Tank got his name from being the biggest kitten out of his siblings and would always run over anything that came in his way.
His best friend is a 5-year-old little girl who has gotten him in the habit of lots of morning kisses and snuggles to where he demands it with first come first serve.
He does get a little scared when a new noise happens and prefers to stick to his normal routines and safe zones. Once he knows it’s safe then off he goes, and he is very playful. He loves to cuddle and will even give you some kisses.
Grey is the naughty one out of the two. He shows no fear, loves to adventure to new areas and is a very curious boy. His favorite thing to do is hide under beds and pop out and attack you when walking by.
He is extremely playful and loves playing with Tank and any kids, toys or other cats. He is very food motivated.
He’s a little more independent and likes to do his own thing, but when it comes to some love and cuddle time he will be right there climbing on you for some loving.
Both kittens are very socialized with kids and other cats.
Bridgette is just as she appears — a gentle lass with sea green eyes. She is a long haired “torbie” which means she has tabby stripes and tortoise shell spots of gold and cream.
Bridgette is known for following you everywhere, including the bathroom. She is patient with young children and loves to play with a cat dancer. If Bridgette was human, she would be Laura Ingalls Wilder ... sweet, loving and fun.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption.
If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.
Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.