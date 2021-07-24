Adoption event today and Sunday

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First things first — this is a very busy weekend for SOLAS. We are very happy to be participating in Pick a Pooch at Baxter Arena today and Sunday.

We will have cats and kittens ready for adoption plus great cat toys and tie-dye items for sale. This runs for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission fees do apply.

This is also PetSmart’s Adoption Days. Come to the Council Bluffs PetSmart to meet and adopt SOLAS animals — as well as animals from other rescues.

Now onto the fun stuff — let’s talk kittens.

Tank got his name from being the biggest kitten out of his siblings and would always run over anything that came in his way.

His best friend is a 5-year-old little girl who has gotten him in the habit of lots of morning kisses and snuggles to where he demands it with first come first serve.

He does get a little scared when a new noise happens and prefers to stick to his normal routines and safe zones. Once he knows it’s safe then off he goes, and he is very playful. He loves to cuddle and will even give you some kisses.