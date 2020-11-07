 Skip to main content
All the kittens you need are available for adoption
Welcome to November and the season for thankfulness and the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats.”

What is SOLAS grateful for? We are grateful for all our wonderful foster families who open their homes to cats in transition to their permanent families and for our donors who allow us to feed and care for these animals as well as everyone else in the SOLAS family.

As usual, we have some cutie-patootie cats to show you today.

First are these three red-headed (or orange) brothers Hunter, Scout and Trapper. They are 9-weeks-old, fully vetted and chipped and were found in Underwood.

When they came in they were malnourished, had worms and fleas and were in need of a bath. It didn’t take long for this group to be up and moving. They are super loving and playful with lots of energy and antics. They do great along with other cats and dogs.

Next is Saber. He is 9-weeks-old and fully vetted. He was found in a local park — skinny, wet and hungry. He is shy around people, but the longer you hold and love on him the louder he purrs. He is also a lover of cooked chicken at treat time and would like to have a kitty friend in his life.

Last is Gemma. She is just a tad older at 10 weeks and is a beautiful gray (also called blue) color. She is fully vetted and ready for new adventures.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help by fostering or donating.

We are especially in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of needs for cats of all ages to come to into our rescue.

You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information on adoption or volunteering.

+2 
Gemma.jpeg

Gemma
+2 
Hunter Scout and Trapper.jpeg

Hunter, Scout and Trapper
+2 
Saber.jpeg

Saber
