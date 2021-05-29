Although cats are creative, cute and cunning, they still need our help

They know the other cats in the area, and luckily, they often have human caregivers looking out for their well-being.

Although Council Bluffs does not allow for community cat colonies, there are towns and cities near and far that do have established programs for these types of cats.

Midlands Humane Society offers a similar program called our “Working Cat Program” where community cats come into the shelter and are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, ear tipped and then essentially adopted by people who house them on their property, be it a warehouse, barn or garage.

These cats are the responsibility of their new owners who provide regular food, water and medical care when necessary. Shelters like the Midlands Humane Society that work with Best Friends’ program teams are seeing their lifesaving rates improve much faster than shelters who aren’t working with them.

They have helped us realize that cats who may have been considered “unadoptable” can now have a home and a promising future.

On another note, our MHS Annual Gala is set for Sept. 17, at the Mid America Center. This will be an in-person event, so guests will be able to mingle with some amazing animals and see all the auction prizes.