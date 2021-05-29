Although cats are creative, cute and cunning, they still need our help

Community cats — sometimes referred to as feral cats — are cats who have either never had any contact with people or their contact with people has diminished over time.
They are not socialized to people and survive on their own outdoors in family groups called colonies.
Most community cats are not likely to ever enjoy living indoors.
They often fear humans (sometimes from fear of harm) and prefer to scatter and hide under cover.
Outdoor cats are not a new phenomenon — they have existed alongside people for thousands of years. Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society has a lot of information and data on these “community cats.”
Based on Best Friends most recent data, even though fewer cats than dogs enter shelters across the nation, more than twice as many cats are euthanized. With this knowledge, it became abundantly clear to them they needed to do more for cats, and that focusing their attention on cat lifesaving programs is essential.
Community cats aren’t really homeless — their home just happens to be outside, in the community. This could be in an alleyway, throughout a neighborhood, industrial park or greenspace. These are the places where they feel comfortable, and they know where to find food and water.
They know the other cats in the area, and luckily, they often have human caregivers looking out for their well-being.
Although Council Bluffs does not allow for community cat colonies, there are towns and cities near and far that do have established programs for these types of cats.
Midlands Humane Society offers a similar program called our “Working Cat Program” where community cats come into the shelter and are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, ear tipped and then essentially adopted by people who house them on their property, be it a warehouse, barn or garage.
These cats are the responsibility of their new owners who provide regular food, water and medical care when necessary. Shelters like the Midlands Humane Society that work with Best Friends’ program teams are seeing their lifesaving rates improve much faster than shelters who aren’t working with them.
They have helped us realize that cats who may have been considered “unadoptable” can now have a home and a promising future.
On another note, our MHS Annual Gala is set for Sept. 17, at the Mid America Center. This will be an in-person event, so guests will be able to mingle with some amazing animals and see all the auction prizes.
If you are interested in becoming an event sponsor, please contact Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at 712-396-2264.
You can register to attend the event now at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:
Squirt is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is also front declawed. He has been very sweet to our staff and volunteers once he gets to know you but is quite shy.
He can be a very loving cat but is not fond of children, most likely due to their quick movements. Therefore, he would prefer a quiet low-key lifestyle.
Zoey is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. Zoey wants to be the leader of the home and prefers a home without other cats or dogs, as she doesn’t seem to tolerate competition. If you are a one cat household, Zoey could be the perfect fit.
Madd Max is a 6-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is bonded with his friend Sheba.
Sheba is a 7-year-old spayed female Siamese mix, who is also all paw declawed.
While none of these cats are considered community cats or working cats, we almost always have cats ready to join a farm or warehouse and help control the rodent population.
