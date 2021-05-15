As the temperature rises, so does the need for foster families for kittens at MHS

Would you like to add a dog or cat to your household, but you’re not sure? Fostering can be a great way to ﬁnd out. Taking animals into your home, loving them and then letting them go requires a special kind of person. Your role as a foster parent is to prepare the animal for adoption into a loving home.

There are some other common questions about foster care.

How much time will fostering take? The speciﬁc needs of the animal will determine how much time is involved. Newborn orphaned puppies and kittens, for instance, must be fed every few hours. A frightened animal who needs socialization or training will also require some extra time.

What about food, supplies and medical care for the animal? Midlands Humane Society provides all the supplies a foster family may need, however, many fosters provide some of these on their own. Foster families are required to bring in the animals regularly for vaccines and to register weights and overall wellness checks.

What about my own pets? You’ll want to consider how the animals in your household will adjust to having a foster pet. Some animals do very well with a temporary friend and can help socialize the foster animal. Other pets have a harder time with new animals being added to or leaving the family. You’re the best judge of your pet’s personality.