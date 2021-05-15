As the temperature rises, so does the need for foster families for kittens at MHS

In case you didn’t see our recent Facebook post, we announced that as of May 14, MHS has 15 mother cats with 83 kittens.
That’s a lot, right?
Half of those babies are being cared for by our amazing team of pet fosters. You may wonder what exactly a pet foster does? By being a pet foster parent, you provide a temporary home for an animal prior to adoption.
Fostering animals is a wonderful and personal way to contribute to saving homeless pets. For MHS, mother cats with kittens or just kittens are the most common pets who need foster homes.
The benefits of sending shelter pets out to foster homes are the following:
- Foster care can help save an animal’s life when a shelter is full.
- Some animals don’t do well in a shelter environment because they are frightened or need a little extra care.
- Newborn animals that need to be nursed or bottle-fed usually need foster care.
- Some animals need time to recover from an illness or injury before adoption.
Would you be a good pet foster parent? Well, if you want to do something unique to help animals, fostering can be a fun and rewarding volunteer job and here’s why.
It’s more ﬂexible than some volunteer jobs that require you to show up at a speciﬁc time for a certain number of hours. It’s a great way to enjoy a pet if you are not in a position to make that lifetime commitment right now. Fostering can be an excellent option for college students or military families.
Would you like to add a dog or cat to your household, but you’re not sure? Fostering can be a great way to ﬁnd out. Taking animals into your home, loving them and then letting them go requires a special kind of person. Your role as a foster parent is to prepare the animal for adoption into a loving home.
There are some other common questions about foster care.
How much time will fostering take? The speciﬁc needs of the animal will determine how much time is involved. Newborn orphaned puppies and kittens, for instance, must be fed every few hours. A frightened animal who needs socialization or training will also require some extra time.
What about food, supplies and medical care for the animal? Midlands Humane Society provides all the supplies a foster family may need, however, many fosters provide some of these on their own. Foster families are required to bring in the animals regularly for vaccines and to register weights and overall wellness checks.
What about my own pets? You’ll want to consider how the animals in your household will adjust to having a foster pet. Some animals do very well with a temporary friend and can help socialize the foster animal. Other pets have a harder time with new animals being added to or leaving the family. You’re the best judge of your pet’s personality.
For the safety of your pets and the foster animal, it’s important to keep your pets up to date on vaccinations. In many cases, the foster pet will need to be isolated from your own pets, either temporarily or throughout the foster period.
Does the foster have to ﬁnd a home for the foster animals? MHS will find home for these pets, but you can help by telling friends, family and co-workers about your foster pet.
What about when it’s time to say good-bye to the fostered pet? Giving up an animal you’ve fostered, even to a wonderful new home, can be difﬁcult emotionally. Rest assured, MHS does its very best to find all animals loving homes.
Sometimes a foster home turns into a permanent home. That’s why rescue, shelter and humane organizations are always on the lookout for new foster homes.
How do I give pet fostering a try? If you think fostering a pet may be something you are interested in, contact Jenny Jarrell, MHS shelter manager at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org or call 712-396-2261.
MHS Pets of the Week are brough to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Meet our bonded senior dynamic duo. Zoey is a 13-year-old spayed female miniature schnauzer mix and Mary Jane is a 11-year-old spayed female rat terrier. These ladies need to be adopted together. Zoey and Mary Jane are considered geriatric dogs.
Just like people, pets are more susceptible to certain conditions and diseases as they age. Dental disease, arthritis, and certain endocrine diseases are several conditions seen in older and aging dogs. As your pet gets older, regular physical exams become more important to help screen for disease.