At the Midlands Humane Society, giving comes in all shapes and sizes, just like animals

I was taught from a young age to always say “please” and “thank you.”

I was taught to clean my plate. If at a friend’s house, I was instructed to eat what was served (yep, choke it down if necessary). I was taught to be kind to people, animals and leave the world a better place than how I found it.

These are all good lessons and I thank my parents for instilling these habits into my daily routine. There are many ways to show someone love and appreciation. In fact, a friend on Facebook just posted a funny, yet true statement that those of us living in the midwest often use the phrases “Watch for deer” and “Grab a jacket” as the equivalents of “I love you” and I couldn’t agree more.

So how does a humane society fit into this equation? Well, did you know that roughly half of the budget at the Midlands Humane Society comes from donations and grants?

I think that number speaks volumes as to the level of community support available to help animals in need. It also speaks to the immense need for our community to continue to support the MHS Mission, which is “To protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.”