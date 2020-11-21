At the Midlands Humane Society, giving comes in all shapes and sizes, just like animals

I was taught from a young age to always say “please” and “thank you.”
I was taught to clean my plate. If at a friend’s house, I was instructed to eat what was served (yep, choke it down if necessary). I was taught to be kind to people, animals and leave the world a better place than how I found it.
These are all good lessons and I thank my parents for instilling these habits into my daily routine. There are many ways to show someone love and appreciation. In fact, a friend on Facebook just posted a funny, yet true statement that those of us living in the midwest often use the phrases “Watch for deer” and “Grab a jacket” as the equivalents of “I love you” and I couldn’t agree more.
So how does a humane society fit into this equation? Well, did you know that roughly half of the budget at the Midlands Humane Society comes from donations and grants?
I think that number speaks volumes as to the level of community support available to help animals in need. It also speaks to the immense need for our community to continue to support the MHS Mission, which is “To protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them.”
It’s no secret that pets need people. We provide food, water, shelter, medical care and love. But, in most cases, humans need their pets just as much. I have no doubt that everyone reading this article either has a pet themselves or has a friend or family member who has a pet.
Personally, I’d be hard pressed to find someone in my circle or even someone who is merely an acquaintance who doesn’t own a pet, and it’s usually more than one.
So when you think about the importance of a thriving, cutting-edge humane society, remember the people touched by just one pet and please consider continuing or, maybe just starting your support for the first and only humane society in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County — the Midlands Humane Society.
Coming right up is our annual Bark Friday year-end fundraising campaign starting Nov. 27 and lasting through Dec. 31.
Once again we have matching funds to maximize our efforts to help many animals in need. Included in that time frame is “Giving Tuesday” on Dec. 1.
Please consider a donation to MHS on this day or really any time during Bark Friday. Each dollar is used to care for thousands of animals that arrive at our door each year.
For the last few years, we have also set up a Giving Tree in our MHS lobby beginning on Nov. 27. Because appointments are needed for entry into MHS, you can participate in the Giving Tree in a few different ways.
You can order items off our Amazon wish list, through Chewie, Wal-Mart, Target, Office Max/Staples or any number of businesses where you like to shop and have items delivered to MHS at 1020 Railroad Ave.
If you would like to stop in, simply give us a call to make an appointment to look over the items needed hanging on the tree and take one of the tags to purchase an item.
Thanks in advance for making 2021 look bright at the Midlands Humane Society.
MHS Pet of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC.:
Were you a Home Improvement fan? I mean, who didn’t enjoy the antics of Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, his sidekick Al Borland, neighbor Wilson, his wife Jill and their three boys.
If you were a teenager during the 1990’s you might have even had a crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
Here at MHS, we have our very own version of this heartthrob, just divided into three.
Jonathan is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic mediumhair, while Taylor and Thomas are 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthairs.
Marco is a 2-year-old neutered male Lab mix who arrived as a stray and he is the life of the party. He is very outgoing, loves to play and will be a great addition to almost any active family.
We recommend Marco go to a home with kids ages 8 or older and another playful dog his size.
Just a reminder, even though we are operating on an appointment-only basis, we are still able to serve the needs of the community for all our regular services.
We are open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call our front desk at 712-396-2270 or email info@midlandshumanesociety.org to set up a time to visit that works for you.
Thank you again and stay safe everyone!
