Be mindful about what you feed your pet during the holiday season

I realize that Thanksgiving was on Thursday, but if you planned well, you hopefully still have all those wonderful “Turkey Day” leftovers in the fridge.
It’s hard to ignore the glaring eyes of Fido and Fluffy as they stare at you filling up a plate of green bean casserole, candied yams, a turkey drumstick and a small slice of pecan pie. As much as your pets will try to convince you, they should not indulge in your rich, buttery corn casserole. While some holiday dishes are definitely “off-limits” there are items that you can give your pets without fear of any negative consequences.
You may have heard the superstition about not feeding your dog any type of turkey. While there is no general truth to this, you should avoid giving the skin (everyone’s favorite part, right?) because it was likely cooked in butter, oil, a variety of seasonings and just lots of salt — nothing that should be fed to your pet. Trips to area veterinary clinics are higher over November and December because of all the indulgent foods prepared and consumed, which pets can get their paws on. Most of us also have some well-intentioned guests, adults, and children, who like to treat your pets with extra food from their plates and often without your consent.
The trick is balancing the holiday season, so you can still enjoy your guests, enjoy the wonderful food while keeping your pets happy and safe.
Here are holiday foods on the safe list: Turkey meat, plain sweet potatoes, apples, green beans, carrots, peas, pumpkin, peanut butter and broth. These are all healthy foods you can share with your dog and feel good about the treats.
Unfortunately, there are more items on the not safe list: Bones, sweets, alcohol and fatty foods are all things that should not be given. Be mindful of chocolate, particularly the dark kind or anything containing xylitol, raisins, grapes, onions and garlic. It’s a good idea to steer clear of casseroles and stuffing as these can contain a large variety of ingredients and it’s hard to know exactly what’s in what.
Take note if your dog is tall enough to reach the table or countertop and help himself to goodies. Make sure the trash is somewhere secure and can be closed tightly with a lid to keep food remnants safe and sound and out of your pet’s stomach.
You may be asking yourself if you can treat your dog to something sweet? Of course! Go ahead and satisfy your pet’s sweet tooth with something healthy like frozen yogurt or a small amount of plain vanilla ice cream. The best part about using yogurt is that it is full of protein and live bacteria that can act as a probiotic which will give your dog a tasty dose of nutrients that may help with any overindulgence.
MHS Pets of the Week
Parker is a 3-year-old neutered male Siamese cat who was returned to MHS after not getting along with the other cats in the home. He is a friendly and playful boy who is quite the snuggle bug and likes being carried around.
Maddux is a 2-year-old neutered male boxer mix. Maddux came to us as a stray, so we don’t have a background on him, but he has been nothing but a sweet boy full of fun and energy while with us. With further basic obedience work he should make a great dog for his new family.
Sam is a 4.5-year-old neutered male labrador retriever, who is such a sweet guy who loves attention, but he can be a bit of an escape artist so needs to be monitored when out in the yard or kept on leash to keep him from running at large.
Mittens is an 8-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who was surrendered to MHS in mid-September after her owner could no longer care for her. She is a friendly lap cat who has successfully lived with other cats, dogs and children. She is currently residing with other cats in a colony during her stay here at MHS and loves to rub up against your hand seeking attention.
MHS is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out all the adoptable pets via our website, midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.