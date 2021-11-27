Be mindful about what you feed your pet during the holiday season

It’s hard to ignore the glaring eyes of Fido and Fluffy as they stare at you filling up a plate of green bean casserole, candied yams, a turkey drumstick and a small slice of pecan pie. As much as your pets will try to convince you, they should not indulge in your rich, buttery corn casserole. While some holiday dishes are definitely “off-limits” there are items that you can give your pets without fear of any negative consequences.

You may have heard the superstition about not feeding your dog any type of turkey. While there is no general truth to this, you should avoid giving the skin (everyone’s favorite part, right?) because it was likely cooked in butter, oil, a variety of seasonings and just lots of salt — nothing that should be fed to your pet. Trips to area veterinary clinics are higher over November and December because of all the indulgent foods prepared and consumed, which pets can get their paws on. Most of us also have some well-intentioned guests, adults, and children, who like to treat your pets with extra food from their plates and often without your consent.