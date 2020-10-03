Bissell Pet Foundation 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event continues this weekend

There is a relatively effective vaccine against FeLV, although it will not protect 100% of cats vaccinated and it is not considered a core vaccine. Cat owners will want to discuss the need, benefits, and risks of getting their cats this vaccine. The four kittens referenced here are affectionately named Ringo, John, Paul, and Yoko (yes, there is a lone female). They are cute as a button, quite social and all are in very good health at the current time.

The Midlands Humane Society is pleased to be able to help so many cats, kittens and dogs who may be affected by a range of health or behavioral issues. However, we need our supportive community to help by giving these animals, in this case — these four kittens, the chance at living their best lives. If you are interested, our shelter manager, Jenny Jarrell is happy to provide additional information.

The following 4 kittens are the ones mentioned above. John, Paul, and Ringo are 5-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair kittens, while Yoko is a 5-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair.