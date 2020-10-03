Bissell Pet Foundation 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event continues this weekend

There is still time, lots of time. Time for what, you ask? Well, time to take advantage of the current adoption specials this weekend.
We are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so hop in your car and head to Midlands Humane Society to find your next furry friend. The Bissell Pet Foundation provides shelters across the country this wonderful opportunity to adopt out pets who needs a forever home at reduced adoption fees.
For just $25, you can select from a variety of dogs, cats, and kittens and the Bissell Pet Foundation helps reimburse the difference from a normal adoption fee. All interested applicants still need to be approved prior to adoption completion.
One of the groups of kittens that we would love see go to a loving home during this adoption special are four kittens currently taking up residency in one of our cat colonies. These babes have tested positive for the Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). According to Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, FeLV is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, affecting between 2% to 3% of all cats in the United States.
Cats infected with FeLV serve as sources of infection for other cats, as the virus is shed in saliva, nasal secretions, urine, feces, and milk of infected cats. Cat-to-cat transfer of the virus may occur from a bite wound, during mutual grooming, and (rarely) through the shared use of litter boxes and feeding dishes. Transmission can also take place from an infected mother cat to her kittens, either before they are born or while they are nursing.
FeLV does not survive long outside a cat’s body — probably less than a few hours under normal household conditions. During the early stages of infection, it is common for cats to exhibit no signs of disease at all.
Over time, however, (weeks, months, or even years) an infected cat’s health may progressively deteriorate, or he/she may experience repeating cycles of illness and relative health. The only sure way to protect cats from FeLV is to prevent their exposure to FeLV-infected cats. Keeping cats indoors, away from potentially infected cats is recommended. If outdoor access is allowed, provide supervision or place cats in a secure enclosure to prevent wandering and fighting.
It is not advisable to mix known FeLV positive cats with cats who are not infected. However, you can safely have multiple FeLV cats living in the same household. The virus does not transmit to humans or other species of animals, like the family dog, for example.
Though a diagnosis of FeLV can be quite devastating, it is important to realize that cats with FeLV can live normal lives for prolonged periods of time. Once a cat has been diagnosed with FeLV, careful monitoring of weight, appetite, activity level, elimination habits, appearance of the mouth and eyes, and behavior is an important part of managing this disease. Any signs of abnormality in these areas should prompt immediate consultation with a veterinarian.
There is a relatively effective vaccine against FeLV, although it will not protect 100% of cats vaccinated and it is not considered a core vaccine. Cat owners will want to discuss the need, benefits, and risks of getting their cats this vaccine. The four kittens referenced here are affectionately named Ringo, John, Paul, and Yoko (yes, there is a lone female). They are cute as a button, quite social and all are in very good health at the current time.
The Midlands Humane Society is pleased to be able to help so many cats, kittens and dogs who may be affected by a range of health or behavioral issues. However, we need our supportive community to help by giving these animals, in this case — these four kittens, the chance at living their best lives. If you are interested, our shelter manager, Jenny Jarrell is happy to provide additional information.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by R.W. Kirshenbaum: The following 4 kittens are the ones mentioned above. John, Paul, and Ringo are 5-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair kittens, while Yoko is a 5-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair.
Luna is a 2.5-year-old spayed female Lab/Boxer mix. This gal is a fun-loving dog who is ready for her forever home. She is playful, sweet, and looking for an active home that can provide regular exercise alongside training. Luna is very strong and is looking for a home that can work on her leash skills and basic obedience. She does not have much experience with other dogs and can be quite wary of them, however with time, we feel she could do well with another dog in her new home. Luna previously lived with cats and did well. We recommend kids ages 8 or older that can tolerate her playstyle.
Come visit these great pets and all their friends this weekend and take advantage of the adoption specials as we try to Empty the Shelter!
