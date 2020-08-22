Cats with personality available for adoption

Hello and welcome this edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats” where we feature cats from S.O.L.A.S animal rescue that need homes.
The first on our furry agenda this week is Baby; a special and beautiful cat. He is a 10-year-old Himalayan Lilac Point that is so docile and easy. His owner passed away and he is in serious need of a TLC at his next home. Baby has had to make a few moves, so please let this be his forever home. He has excellent manners and is willing to live with other cats if they are respectful and kind to him. This gorgeous fellow is seeking human affection, attention and a peaceful home. Ideally, someone who would be home more than not. He purrs instantly when stroked and is beseeching with his eyes that you will stay longer please.
Next is Princess Tulip. She was born April 1, and is small for her age due to being the runt of the litter. She is a bit if a diva and has plenty of “tortitude.” She has been handled by younger children and is a playful kitten, but likes cuddles as well.
Moving on, we have Ben. He is the quiet, sweet-type who remembers your birthday and brings you flowers. While he can be a little shy at first, once he has warmed up to you, a lifelong partnership will happen. He loves playing with his fake mouse and shoe strings, and gets along with other cats and his foster brother, a small Pomeranian.
Lastly, we have Regina. She has the most beautiful and unique coat of fur that you’ll ever see. She is extremely loving and playful and has become friends with her foster-brother, a Pomeranian. She’s looking for a home that will give her space to roam around along with a lap to snuggle in.
As always, all S.O.L.A.S cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed prior to adoption.
Adoption fees vary depending on ages. The best way to contact is via our Facebook page or to mail info@solaspetadoption.org for more information on adopting, fostering or donating.
Speaking of donating, due to the large number of cats we’ve had lately we are short on food and litter. Donations of wet food, kitten chow and scoopable litter would be greatly appreciated. Let us know if you have a donation and we can arrange to get it.
