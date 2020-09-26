Clean carpets possess a deeper meaning than just an inviting home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s something joyful about seeing carpet that’s been freshly vacuumed.

The nice, even streaks on clean carpet, void of any strings, paper shreds or pet hair is refreshing. It’s nice to walk barefoot upon recently deep-cleaned carpet too. That “oh so nice smell” that makes you eager to invite company over to simply see your amazing floors.

You’ve certainly heard of the Bissell vacuum, but did you know they it has been around since 1876? Melville R. Bissell and his wife, Anna, were running a small crockery shop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Sick of constantly cleaning sawdust off the shop’s carpet, Melville invented and patented a one-of-a-kind sweeper. It didn’t take long for friends and customers at the shop to ask about buying the sweeper, and when they did, voila, a new business was born.

When Melville died in 1889, there was no question who would take control. Anna stepped in — making her the first female CEO in America.

She aggressively defended the company’s patents while also marketing sweepers across North America and Europe. Even Queen Victoria became a big fan and insisted her palace be “Bisselled” every week. Fast forward to 2011 and Cathy Bissell founded the Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) as a natural extension of her love for animals and her commitment to their welfare.