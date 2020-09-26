Clean carpets possess a deeper meaning than just an inviting home

There’s something joyful about seeing carpet that’s been freshly vacuumed.
The nice, even streaks on clean carpet, void of any strings, paper shreds or pet hair is refreshing. It’s nice to walk barefoot upon recently deep-cleaned carpet too. That “oh so nice smell” that makes you eager to invite company over to simply see your amazing floors.
You’ve certainly heard of the Bissell vacuum, but did you know they it has been around since 1876? Melville R. Bissell and his wife, Anna, were running a small crockery shop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Sick of constantly cleaning sawdust off the shop’s carpet, Melville invented and patented a one-of-a-kind sweeper. It didn’t take long for friends and customers at the shop to ask about buying the sweeper, and when they did, voila, a new business was born.
When Melville died in 1889, there was no question who would take control. Anna stepped in — making her the first female CEO in America.
She aggressively defended the company’s patents while also marketing sweepers across North America and Europe. Even Queen Victoria became a big fan and insisted her palace be “Bisselled” every week. Fast forward to 2011 and Cathy Bissell founded the Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) as a natural extension of her love for animals and her commitment to their welfare.
The foundation’s goal is to help reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues, and to find a loving home for every pet. With the help of many generous supporters, BPF has awarded millions of dollars to its growing partner network of animal welfare organizations which has impacted the lives of an incalculable number of pets, including all 50 states and Canada.
Cathy has always had a love for animals and grew up surrounded by pets which fostered her deep compassion.
In 2008, the adoption of her six-year-old black lab, Bear, changed Cathy’s life. Bear was the first pet she had ever adopted, and he came from the local humane society. His previous family gave him up because they got a new puppy and didn’t have time for him.
He was a gorgeous, regal and gentle dog who fit in beautifully with her family, including her other dogs and a cat. Cathy’s biggest regret is that she didn’t adopt sooner, but she knows that there is always one pet that changes you and makes a difference. Since Cathy can’t bring all pets in shelters home, starting the Bissell Pet Foundation was the next best thing to help homeless pets everywhere.
The Midlands Humane Society is a proud partner of the Bissell Pet Foundation and is excited to participate in our second “Empty the Shelter” adoption event coming up from Oct. 1-4. During these days specially selected pets will have a $25 adoption fee, with MHS receiving funding from the Bissell Pet Foundation to help bridge the gap from the reduced fee adoptions.
Remember, all adopted pets from MHS are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated per age recommendations. Adoption from your local shelter is a great way to bring a life-long friend into your home and the Bissell Pet Foundation helps make it so easy.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Bissell Pet Foundation:
Alex is a 13-year-old male cat who arrived with his 15-year-old sister Bailey. Adopting senior cats is a rewarding way to help these wonderful felines experience the love and compassion of a home again in their golden years. They are looking to be adopted together.
Marvin is a 1.5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat who is such a cutie.
Percy is a 1.5-year-old old neutered male Terrier mix. Percy is a “happy go lucky” guy ready for his forever home. He seems to get along with just about everyone and we think he will be a great addition to almost any home. Percy, however, did not do well with the animals in his previous home, so we recommend he be the only pet in his new home.
Stop by to visit these great animals or any of their friends. We are open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and through the week from noon to 6 p.m. Don’t forget to join us for the Empty the Shelters adoption event Oct. 1-4.
